Fighting ghost with dost

Updated on: 05 July,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Saqib, who has teamed up with friend Sonakshi for Kakuda, says they pushed each other creatively and their understanding made scenes more authentic

Fighting ghost with dost

Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem had several reasons to say yes to Kakuda. The actor was intrigued by the script of the horror comedy that is set in a small town cursed by a spirit. It also gave him the chance to team up with director Aditya Sarpotdar, who is riding high on Munjya’s success. But above all, his excitement to attempt a horror comedy influenced his decision. “I love the genre. Be it Stree [2018], Bhediya [2022] or even Munjya, balancing chills with humour is a combination I enjoy,” he says.  


A still from Kakuda
  
Another draw was the cast. While Riteish Deshmukh plays a ghost-hunter, Sonakshi Sinha plays Saleem’s fiancée. Considering the two have been friends for long, he says their camaraderie made the experience even more enjoyable. “Technically, this is the first time we are sharing screen space, but we had done a song together for Race 3 [2018] that never made it to the final cut. Sonakshi and I have been friends for a while. We have a great understanding, and that makes our scenes together authentic. She is a no-frills actor. She comes on set, performs the minute you say action, and when pack-up is called, she sits in her car and goes back home. She is the most professional actor I have come across. I have tremendous respect for her, even more now that I have worked with her.” 


Their friendship not only brought a sense of comfort, but also enabled them to push each other creatively. “On a set, you should be around people who don’t make work feel like work. That’s what this film felt like.”


