As Kalki crosses Rs 400-crore mark in India, trade says movie debunks notion that sci-fi genre doesn’t work on home turf; applauds blend of futuristic elements and mythology

A still from Kalki 2898 AD

Listen to this article Kal ki stories in demand today x 00:00

Any conversation about the movies in the past few days would have inevitably led to the mention of Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin’s directorial venture, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, has taken the domestic box office by storm as it crossed the R400-crore mark on Wednesday. With it, the film has brought a wave of cheer at the box office that was starved of hits. It has also broken a long-standing myth—that the Indian audience doesn’t fancy the science-fiction genre.