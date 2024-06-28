The dystopian sci-fi film earned Rs 95 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opening day in Indian cinema history, surpassing Jawan

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 1: Nag Ashwin's movie, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, had a record-breaking opening in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the dystopian sci-fi film earned Rs 95 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opening day in Indian cinema history, surpassing Jawan.

According to Sacnilk.com, Kalki 2898 AD made Rs 95 crore in India on its first day across all languages, based on early estimates. It earned Rs 64.5 crore in Telugu, Rs 4 crore in Tamil, Rs 24 crore in Hindi, and Rs 2.2 crore in Malayalam.

Excerpt from Mid-Day's review of Kalki 2898 AD

While on-screen only for brief but effective bits, Amitabh Bachchan, 81, plays an eight-foot tall Ashwatthama, aged 6,000 years plus, in Kalki 2898 AD. Which, from our basic reading of Mahabharat means he’s immortal, although looking almost mummified!

You also don’t need Devdutt Patnaik-grade knowledge of ancient Indian texts to know that Kalki refers to the final and still anticipated, saviour avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Of which Lord Krishna was one—having fought with the Pandavas against Kauravas’ army, with Ashwatthama in it, in the battle of Kurukshetra.

This film starts with the Mahabharat, and a younger version of Bachchan, which made me wonder if that gent was an AI image, or simply an actor with looks matching the superstar!

The hero here is, one, Bhairava, many millennia later, given to gentle buffoonery. Much like the ditsy Deadpool with deadpan humour, if you may.

How much did the stars charge?

As ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ finally hit the big screens, a report of the cast fees has been going around in the media revealing how much each of the stars charged for the sci-fi magnum opus. The film’s overall budget is said to be Rs 600 crore and while Prabhas is reported to have taken a pay cut, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan were paid the same amount.

Prabhas, who was panned for his role in ‘Adipurush’ has charged Rs 80 crore for the Nag Ashwin directorial. It is less than his known fee of Rs 150 crore. On the other hand, Deepika, Big B, and Kamal were paid Rs 20 crore.