Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 3: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer mints over Rs 200 crore in India

Updated on: 30 June,2024 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Kalki 2898 AD continues to dominate the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie has already earned Rs 200 crore

Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 3: Kalki 2898 AD continues to dominate the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, the film has already earned over Rs 200 crore in India alone. It's expected to perform exceptionally well on Sunday too.


According to Sacnilk.com, Kalki 2898 AD had collected Rs 67.1 crore in India across all languages on Saturday, Day 3. This brings its total to around Rs 220 crore in just three days. The largest share came from Telugu screenings (Rs 126.9 crore), followed by Hindi (Rs 72.5 crore) and Tamil (Rs 12.8 crore). On the third day alone, Kalki 2898 AD reportedly grossed over Rs 100 crore.


How much did the star cast charge?


As ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ finally hit the big screens, a report of the cast fees has been going around in the media revealing how much each of the stars charged for the sci-fi magnum opus. The film’s overall budget is said to be Rs 600 crore and while Prabhas is reported to have taken a pay cut, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan were paid the same amount. 

Prabhas, who was panned for his role in ‘Adipurush’ has charged Rs 80 crore for the Nag Ashwin directorial. It is less than his known fee of Rs 150 crore. On the other hand, Deepika, Big B, and Kamal were paid Rs 20 crore. 

About 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Director Nag Ashwin has hinted at a fresh perspective on the Mahabharata. The film's futuristic setting suggests the story might incorporate science fiction elements alongside the established mythology. The film's exploration goes beyond mere aesthetics. Nag Ashwin suggests a potential reimagining of the Mahabharata's core themes – dharma (righteousness) and karma (consequences of actions) – in the context of a future society with its complex moral landscape. This promises a thought-provoking examination of how these universal concepts translate across time and societal structures. 

According to Hindu scriptures, Kalki, the prophesied tenth and final avatar of Vishnu, offers a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness of Kali Yuga, the current age. This age is marked by moral decline, chaos, and a dwindling sense of dharma. Kalki's arrival signifies the end of Kali Yuga and the dawn of Satya Yuga, a golden age of truth and righteousness. 

