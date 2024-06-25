Kalki 2898 AD: Makers unveil theme song; an ode to Lord Krishna - watch video 

The song was launched in the holy land of Mathura, which holds great significance as the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

A still from Kalki 2898 AD

Magnum opus ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been garnering immense buzz for all the right reasons. With just two days until its release, anticipation has reached its peak among audiences and cinephiles. This post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have now treated fans to a new song from the film, ‘Theme of Kalki’, which is an ode to Lord Krishna. The soulful and divine song is sung by Gowtham Bharadwaj, with music by Santosh Narayan and lyrics by Kumaar. The song perfectly captures the theme and essence of the film, with compelling lyrics and soulful music that feels like nectar to the ears, creating a divine atmosphere.

The song was launched in the holy land of Mathura, which holds great significance as the birthplace of Lord Krishna. It was an absolute spectacle as one hundred dancers performed the melodious song on the temple stairs, creating a visual feast for the audience. The dancers were joined by actress Shobana Chandrakumar, who plays Mariam in the film.

Earlier, the 'Bhairava anthem' from the film was also unveiled. The energetic track features Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Sung by Diljit and Vijaynarain, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the track is a perfect description of Prabhas's character Bhairava in the film.

The makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' have been leaving no stone unturned to create excitement for the film among the audience. Last week, a new trailer for the film was unveiled. The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan's character, Ashwathama, talking to Deepika Padukone's character, saying, "They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb." More characters were introduced in the second trailer.

'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim. Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ boasts a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set to release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

