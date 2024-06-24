The advance booking for Kalki 2898 AD has now opened and is already showing a great response

Kalki 2898 AD Poster

Listen to this article Kalki 2898 AD advance booking: Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer mints Rs 8 crore on opening day - Report x 00:00

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films of the month. Fans are super excited to see their favourite stars together. As the excitement for Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan rises, the advance booking for Kalki has now opened and is already showing a great response. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the movie will hit theatres on June 27.

As per reports, the film has minted about Rs 8 crore already on its opening day. Sacnilk.com reported that the movie has sold about 265,035 tickets for 1,726 shows. The movie has earned Rs 7.7 crore in Telugu (3D, 2D, and IMAX 3D). In the Hindi belt, the movie has managed to sell 13,833 tickets for 1,738 shows and has earned ₹43.6 lakh (in 3D, 2D, and IMAX 3D). In advance booking, the Deepika Padukone starrer has earned Rs 5.12 lakh gross.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further dissecting the collection in Kannada and Malayalam belts, the movie has grossed Rs 23,300 and Rs 300 respectively.

About Kalki 2898

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. A multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, the film hits the screens on 27th June 2024.

About Kalki 2898 AD trailer

In the electrifying trailer, megastar Amitabh Bachchan brings to life the enigmatic Ashwatthama with unmatched intensity, showcasing his action prowess. Meanwhile, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan looks truly unrecognizable in his intriguing portrayal. Elevating the excitement, Prabhas dominates the screen with his power-packed action and undeniable chemistry with the futuristic vehicle and his trusted best friend ‘Bujji’. Additionally, Disha Patani impresses with her incredible action sequences. The trailer is filled with references to a ‘naya yug’ (new era) on the horizon and an impending battle.

What Amitabh said about Kalki 2898 AD:

A few days ago, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai where actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati among others marked their presence. During the event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept. He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.