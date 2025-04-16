Iyer claims ICC Player of the Month award

Iyer finished as the highest run-scorer with 243 runs during the ODI event to win the honour, overcoming competition from New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra

Shreyas Iyer

Stylish Indian batter Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday secured the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for March after playing a stellar role in India’s Champions Trophy triumph.

Iyer finished as the highest run-scorer with 243 runs during the ODI event to win the honour, overcoming competition from New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra.

“I’m truly honored to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Champions Trophy — a moment I will cherish forever,” Iyer said in an ICC release.

