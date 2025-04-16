Senate members and teachers accuse administration of haphazhard implementation of National Education Policy, reducing core subject focus, disrupting faculty workload, and curbing dissent

Senate protesters hold banners during the protest at Mumbai University’s Fort campus

Tensions are escalating at the University of Mumbai following a standoff between the university administration and a group of senate members and college teachers. The agitation stemmed from what the Senate members called the “haphazard” implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

On Tuesday, 18 senate members affiliated with Yuva Sena (UBT) and the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) were detained by the police after protesting outside the university’s Fort campus. They were later released.

The protest took place at the entrance of the Fort campus, where registered graduate Senate members from Yuva Sena and teacher constituency members from BUCTU staged a dharna (sit-in protest). The university administration, with police support, attempted to suppress the demonstration, and all protestors were taken to Azad Maidan.

“The university has ignored our concerns. The rushed introduction of interdisciplinary and co-curricular courses is reducing the weightage of core subjects, ultimately affecting students’ employability,” said a senior BUCTU member. Protesters also criticized the sidelining of Environmental Science, a subject mandated by the Supreme Court.

In a joint statement, the protesters stated: “The haphazard introduction of interdisciplinary and co-curricular courses without adequate preparation during NEP implementation is reducing the importance of core disciplines. Several colleges are arbitrarily offering existing core subjects like Mathematics, EVS, and Business Economics as optional, affecting quality education.”

Teachers claim that the changes have disrupted workloads and forced faculty members to teach subjects outside their expertise, especially in departments already suffering from staff shortages. Protesters also condemned a university circular issued in September 2024, which prohibits any individual or organisation from holding demonstrations without prior permission.

"We were detained by the police for protesting. This incident clearly highlights the discriminatory attitude of the university administration. Just two months ago, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a two-day-long protest at the Kalina campus, but not a single police officer was deployed near them. However, Tuesday's peaceful sit-in protest, which included current and former Senate members, was met with police action. We strongly condemn this move," said Pradip Sawant, a Yuva Sena Senate member.

Administrative lapses

The senate members and teachers have also accused the university administration of poor governance and lack of transparency. One of the major flashpoints was the recently held special senate meeting to pass the university’s annual budget. Protesters alleged the meeting, which typically runs over two days, was hurriedly concluded in just 30 minutes, and objections from senate members were ignored. “Approving the budget in such a rushed and undemocratic manner undermines the purpose of Senate deliberations,” Sawant said.

Other grievances

Protesters alleged systemic goof-ups in the examination department. “The university hastily declared results without resolving underlying issues while patting its back. Most students who initially fail end up passing after revaluation. This proves the lack of accuracy,” said Jagannath Khemnar, senate member (BUCTU).

Multiple students reportedly received certificates with errors, raising questions about quality control. Protesters highlighted the poor state of university sub-centres in Kalyan, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, calling them “pathetic” and underfunded.

A long-pending demand for a dedicated hostel for tribal students at the Vidyanagari campus, first proposed in 2005, remains unfulfilled. Teachers in deemed and unaided affiliated colleges reportedly earn significantly less than their counterparts in aided institutions, in violation of UGC norms.

Role of senate

The senate, consisting of representatives from teachers, principals, graduates, and college management, serves as the university’s oversight body and holds the authority to approve the budget and other policy decisions.