File Pic

In a major embarrassment, Mumbai University has issued graduation certificates with the name of the metropolis city misspelt as 'Mumabai', PTI reported.

In 2023-24, a total of 1.64 lakh students graduated, though it is not clear as of now how many got certificates which had "University of Mumabai" printed on them.

"Due to a printing error, some certificates had this typo. We are rectifying it," a University of Mumbai official said on Saturday, PTI reported.

The official further said that fresh certificates will be issued at no extra cost.

Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina

A portion of the slab inside the sports complex at Mumbai University’s Vidyanagri campus at Kalina collapsed on Saturday evening, raising serious safety concerns. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The collapse has triggered strong criticism from the Opposition party and Mumbai University (MU) Senate members, who have accused the university of negligence in maintaining campus infrastructure.

According to reports, the sports complex had been rented out to a private association for organising sports competitions when the incident occurred.

Yuva Sena Senate members Pradeep Sawant, Shashikant Zore, Mayur Panchal and former Senate member Rajan Kolambekar visited the site early Sunday morning to inspect the damage. Despite the severity of the mishap, children, players and parents were still present at the venue for a judo competition the next day.

Yuva Sena leader and MU Senate Member Pradeep Sawant said, “Despite immediately bringing this to the notice of the vice-chancellor and the registrar’s office, they did not cancel the tournament and allowed events to continue. No university official even visited the sports complex where the slab collapsed. We had previously warned the administration about the weakening of the structure. We demand that the vice-chancellor resign, taking moral responsibility.”

When contacted, Mumbai University’s registrar Prasad Karande confirmed the incident but said it wasn't a slab. “In fact, it is not a slab. The complex has a shed on it, which is intact. Some bricks have fallen down. We are working on it on priority.”

(With PTI inputs)