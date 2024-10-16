Over 5,000 students await clarity on situation causing anxiety and impacting other exams

OVER 5000 aspiring LLB pass-outs keen to pursue further studies in Law by enrolling for LL.M, (2024-2025 academic year), are still clueless about the date for the online LL.M CET examination.

Mumbai University has not even put advertisements for the same till now. Admission process which usually begins by September-October).

The only post from the Department of Law, Mumbai University (MU), was dated August 9, 2024, which read, “The Department of Law, University of Mumbai is hereby notifying that the LL.M. Common Entrance Test (academic year 2024-2025) will be notified shortly on the following website: https://mu.ac.in/department-of-law”

Few students even visited the Department of Law, MU, seeking clarity, but to no avail. Some, in a confused state, even dropped their preparation for the forthcoming All India Bar Examination (AIBE), to avoid any last-moment clash with the LL.M CET examination.

However, now Mumbai University states that it will conduct the LL.M CET by the fourth week of October and notification will be issued to students at the earliest.

Missed AIBE exam

“Our results were out almost months ago and till now we are clueless about the LL.M CET exam date. Some of them missed their chance to appear for the forthcoming AIBE examination, as they did not want any last-moment clash with LL.M CET,” said Dr Shashak Joshi, practicing neurosurgeon and law graduate.

“This is impacting my routine work schedule, as I have to plan for my LL.M CET studies, accordingly. I am sure, this delay will further push the admission process, and in turn my academic year, too,” said Esai Nadar, a law graduate who works in a private firm.

Students anxious

“With dates not yet announced this creates a panic among the students. Once the exams are held results are announced in the college's rush with the portion as per guidelines. Students then find it difficult to choose between which university they should seek admission,” said Advocate Mikhail Dey, a visiting faculty at a private law college in Mumbai.

“Despite faculties pointing out to the university to conduct the LLM entrance examination, almost a month ago, the same is still in abience for known reasons. All the colleges which run the LLM course, are waiting to know the dates,” said a Law faculty, attached to a private law college.

Insider speaks

Sources attached to MU on condition of anonymity said, “Initially the department of law was keen to rope in the MH-CET cell for conducting the LL.M CET exam, and a letter was issued in this regard to the State CET Cell. However, the request was let down by the State CET cell, due to technical reasons. And MU had to hire an external agency for conducting the LL.M CET, after floating a tender, which led to the delay.”

State CET reverts

Confirming the request letter from the Department of Law, MU, a State CET official said, “The State CET cell is governed under the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act, 2015. No CET examination can be conducted by the State CET cell, without the state government making required amendments in the Statute and intimating/directing State CET about such an amendment and conduct Common Entrance Tests for the amended course. While LL.B is a professional course under the gambit of the above Act, LL.M is not and hence State CET cannot conduct the exam, without requisite directions from the state government.”

Senate member reacts

Dr Vijay Namdeo Pawar, a senate member, said, “We hold MU responsible for the delay in conducting the examination. It is only because of such a lackadaisical attitude, that students continue to suffer, and a two-year post-graduate program will now get dragged to beyond two years. Moreover, the concerned officials within MU, responsible, are not even pulled up.”

Student’s union reacts

Santosh Gangurde, State Chief Coordinator, (MNS student wing), “Since post COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted, the academic calendar of MU has completely derailed, which unfortunately continues, till date. It has always been the students, who were left in the lurch, because of the lack of disciplinary action taken against errant MU HODs and staff, whose utter failure has caused serious embarrassment to MU.

Otherside

Pooja Raundale, Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, at Mumbai University, said, “We are in the process of preparing for the centre-based online examination for LL.M CET to be held by the fourth week of October. We will soon notify the students and Google forms will also be sent for registration, at the earliest.”