After LLB, varsity delays LLM results

Administration has no reply to queries on reasons for delay; students looking to enrol for PhD find themselves stuck

Mumbai University’s Kalina campus in Santacruz

Mumbai University seems to have not learned from the recent backlash it faced from the chancellor for the delayed winter Law examinations (LLB and LLM) results. The Semester IV results of the final year LLM have not yet been declared, even five months since the examination took place in December last year.

This delay has had a detrimental impact on students who cleared the PhD PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test) examination in November 2022 but couldn’t enrol for their PhD without the mandatory final LLM results. Similarly, students aiming to pursue further studies in foreign universities are now stuck without their final mark sheets. Furthermore, the first-year LLM students’ examination, scheduled for May, has not had its dates declared by the university. The students have also not been able to fill out the examination forms yet.

Advocate Mikhail Dey, who enrolled for the Masters in Law in Criminology, said, “I was hoping to enrol for my PhD this year, and am upset that I can’t do so now.” Dey added that the university had to declare the LLM Sem IV results within 45 days of the exams and viva but students still have no information about their results. Law colleges too are clueless about the reason for the delay, as they haven’t received any communication from Mumbai University.

The delay in the result declaration has caused significant challenges for students planning to study in foreign universities after their LLM. They have missed the cut-off dates, resulting in a year’s delay in enrolment. The affected students and their colleges have repeatedly approached the university for updates, but the response remains unclear. Dey emphasised the plight of students caught in an inefficient system, stating, “It’s tragic that students are at the mercy of administrative incompetence.”

The other side

While Mumbai University’s Department of Law claims to have checked the LLM papers, they are not responsible for result declaration. The reason for the delay remains unknown, as the staff chose not to comment on the matter.

Question papers delayed

In a separate development, the Mumbai University ATKT (Allowed To Keep Term) examination for Semester V (LLB years) faced delays when examination centres received question papers for the subject “Civil Procedure Code” beyond the scheduled time. College faculties had to make frantic calls to the university to inform them about the delay. The university’s helpline number provided in emails proved to be unresponsive. The issue was only resolved after intervention from A K Singh, the Associated Dean of Law at Mumbai University.

Dr U K Nambiar, principal of MCT Law College in Airoli and one of the cluster heads for law colleges in Navi Mumbai, confirmed the development and called for the university to address such lapses promptly. He recounted how the helpline number was of no use. It was only after bringing the matter to the attention of Singh, that the issue was resolved.

Another coordinator from a different law college said despite the scheduled exam start time of 10.30 am, they did not receive the papers even by 9.50 am. When they contacted the university, they were subjected to a series of questions before the question paper was finally sent. The coordinator dismissed the notion of technical glitches, attributing the delay to a lack of knowledge and understanding of law as a subject, as well as an indifferent attitude towards their responsibilities.