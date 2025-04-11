Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal welcomed the extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana, appreciating efforts by both the UPA and the current government. He recalled how the NIA was set up during the UPA era to tackle such threats

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday congratulated the previous UPA government and the current dispensation over Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana's extradition and expressed confidence that it will now become clear who all from Pakistan's establishment were involved.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday began Rana's questioning here to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the deadly terror strikes of 2008, official sources said.

Rana was brought to the NIA headquarters early Friday morning after a Delhi court granted 18-day custody to the probe agency following his extradition from the US. He is being kept in a highly-secured cell inside the anti-terror agency's head office at CGO complex here being guarded by security personnel round the clock, the sources said.

"I remember the NIA was established during the UPA. A new law was required and the NIA was formed when P Chidambaram was the minister," Sibal said in a press conference.

Sibal, who was a minister in the successive UPA governments, said the accused in the case were David Headley, Rana and some people whose names are not known.

He pointed out that Rana was arrested in Chicago and he was acquitted as some charges were not proven. Sibal said the NIA had expressed dissatisfaction at the time when the US authorities failed to include certain charges against Rana.

"He was in Pakistan Army and then became a Canadian citizen. We showed our displeasure and we tried to take him in our custody. Many delegations went and tried to extradite him. A chargesheet was filed against Rana and Headley," said Sibal. "The NIA team reached the US where Headley was in custody. The NIA team got an opportunity to examine and we got to know how this conspiracy was plotted," he added.

