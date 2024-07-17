Maharashtra student stipend scheme: State govt to give Rs 6,000 to 12th pass students, graduates to receive Rs 10,000

Under the Maharashtra student stipend scheme, an apprentice amount of Rs 6,000 a month would be given to 12th-pass students

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a Maharashtra student stipend scheme for the youth in the state.

Under the Maharashtra student stipend scheme, an apprentice amount of Rs 6,000 a month would be given to 12th-pass students, Rs 8,000 for diploma holders and Rs 10,000 would be given to graduates.

Shinde announced this initiative on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi in Pandharpur. He emphasised that this stipend will be provided for a year to help students gain work experience through apprenticeships, which will subsequently enhance their employability.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday performed puja at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

He prayed to Lord Vitthal for abundant rain in the state that would help farmers, a statement from Shinde's office said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde performed the puja along with his wife Lata Shinde.

As a long-standing tradition, the chief minister of Maharashtra offers prayers at the famous temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini in Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year.

Warkari couple Balu Ahire and Ashabai, hailing from Nashik, performed the ritual alongside CM Shinde in the early hours of Wednesday.

Lakhs of 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) congregated in Pandhapur from different parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring states for the celebration.

On Tuesday, Shinde said the development of Pandharpur temple town will be carried out only after consulting residents, ensuring no decision is imposed on them.

He stressed on the need for a comprehensive development of the town.

Notably, the Mahayuti government is planning to develop Pandharpur on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the development of the temple town Pandharpur will be carried out only after consulting residents, ensuring that no decision is imposed on them.

Talking to reporters on the eve of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Shinde stressed the the necessity for comprehensive development in Pandharpur, a town visited by lakhs of warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal).

"Pandharpur's development will be done after taking into consideration the views of people. Local people will be consulted, and no decision will be imposed on them," Shinde said.