In a post on 'X', the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said the chief ministers discussed cooperation between their states for progress

Pic/Maharashtra CMO

Listen to this article Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Eknath Shinde, discusses politics and cooperation x 00:00

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Sunday to discuss the current political scenario and cooperation in various sectors, including infrastructure and economics.

In a post on 'X', the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said the chief ministers discussed cooperation between their states for progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Maharashtra PWD Minister Dada Bhuse, Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde were present for the meeting, it said.

According to sources close to Shinde, the chief ministers spoke for nearly half an hour at his official residence, Varsha, reported PTI.

The discussions covered the current political situation, among other topics, they said.

"Shinde and Naidu also discussed social and cultural exchange and cooperation between the two states. They also explored issues related to infrastructure development and expanding opportunities in the digital field," sources told PTI.

Shinde's Shiv Sena and Naidu's Telugu Desam Party are part of the BJP-led NDA.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 29,400 crores in Mumbai on Saturday.

PM Modi was felicitated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon in Mumbai.

This was Narendra Modi's first visit to Mumbai after taking oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9, following the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for tunnel work at the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project, worth over Rs 6,300 crore.

The GMLR envisages road connectivity from the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund. The total length of the GMLR is approximately 6.65 kilometres and will provide direct connectivity for the Western suburbs to the new proposed airport at Navi Mumbai and the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The Kalyan Yard will help in the segregation of long-distance and suburban traffic.

(With inputs from PTI)