Sources say Bhool Chuk Maaf makers are adding two songs at the last minute, with Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi set to shoot one in Varanasi this month

(From left) Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao in Bhool Chuk Maaf. Pics/X, Instagram

Listen to this article Next stop, Varanasi! Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi to shoot new song as Bhool Chuk Maaf makers add two fresh tracks x 00:00

Last week, it was announced that Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf, which was to initially hit the screens on April 10, has been pushed to May 9. Now, mid-day has learnt that director Karan Sharma is making additions, specifically two songs, to the romantic comedy. Sources tell us that while one is a promotional dance number, the other is a romantic track.

What made the director add two songs at the last minute? From what we’ve heard, both Sharma and producer Dinesh Vijan apparently felt they would increase the entertainment quotient of the comedy, which revolves around Rao’s character who is stuck in a time loop a day before his wedding. A source reveals, “Of the two songs, Rajkummar and Wamiqa filmed one on March 29 at a studio in Mira Road. A set depicting a small-town street was built for the vibrant track. It’s a peppy promotional number composed by Tanishk Bagchi.”

Karan Sharma

The unit is now prepping for the second song that will be shot in Uttar Pradesh, which is where the film is set. “Rajkummar and Wamiqa will head to Varanasi in mid-April. With the film revolving around the couple’s impending wedding, this one will have a romantic bachelorette party vibe. Both the songs are choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, with costumes by Sheetal Sharma,” adds the source.