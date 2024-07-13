PM Modi in Mumbai: All announcements made by Prime Minister for Maharashtra

PM Modi expressed happiness for getting the opportunity to lay the foundation stones and dedicate multiple projects worth more than Rs 29,400 crores to improve road and rail connectivity between Mumbai and nearby regions

PM Modi along with CM Eknath Shinde and other leaders during his visit to Mumbai on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects related to the road, railways and ports sector worth more than Rs Rs 29,400 crores in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

PM Modi also made several announcements for Maharashtra during his visit to the city.

According to an official statement, while addressing the gathering, PM Modi expressed happiness for getting the opportunity to lay the foundation stones and dedicate multiple projects worth more than Rs 29,400 crores to improve road and rail connectivity between Mumbai and nearby regions.

He also spoke about a huge skill development project for the youth of Maharashtra which will further boost employment opportunities in the state. The Prime Minister mentioned Vadhavan port which was recently approved by the central government.

“The 76,000 crore rupees project will create more than 10 lakh jobs”, PM Modi said.

Touching upon the investor mood in Mumbai in the last one month, PM Modi said that both small and big investors have enthusiastically welcomed the third term of the government. He noted that a stable government will work with triple speed in its third term.

PM Modi remarked that Maharashtra possesses a glorious history, an empowered present and dreams of a prosperous future. Highlighting the role of the state of Maharashtra in making India a developed nation.

He mentioned the power of industry, agriculture and the finance sector making Mumbai the financial hub of the country.

“I aim to use the power of Maharashtra to transform it into an economic powerhouse of the world; Make Mumbai the fintech capital of the world,” PM Modi said in his address.

Throwing light on Maharashtra's magnificent forts of Shivaji Maharaj, the Konkan coastline and the Sahyadri Mountain Range, PM Modi expressed his desire for Maharashtra to scale the top spot in tourism. He also spoke about the state’s potential in medical tourism and conference tourism.

“Maharashtra is going to write a new chapter of development in India, and we are its co-travellers”, PM Modi said, underlining that Saturday's event is a commitment of the government to such resolutions.

Elaborating on the high aspirations of the Indian citizens in the 21st century, PM Modi reiterated the national resolution of Viksit Bharat in the next 25 years. He emphasized the role of Mumbai and Maharashtra in this journey.

“It is our goal that quality of life goes up for everyone in Mumbai and Maharashtra. We are trying to improve the connectivity in the nearby areas of Mumbai”, he said.

PM Modi mentioned the completion of the coastal road and Atal Setu. He informed that about 20 thousand vehicles are using Atal Setu daily, saving an estimated 20-25 lakh rupees worth of fuel. The Metro system, he said, is developing rapidly in Mumbai as the length of the Metro line increased from 8 KM a decade ago to 80 KM today and work is going on the 200 KM Metro network.

“Transformation of Indian Railways benefitting Mumbai and Maharashtra in a big way”, PM Modi said as he mentioned the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Nagpur station.

“Today new platforms were dedicated to the nation on Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Station enabling 24 coaches long trains to ply from there”, he added.

Prime Minister also informed that the length of National highways in Maharashtra has tripled in the last 10 years. Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project, he said, is a great example of nature and progress. The Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel Project will reduce the distance between Thane and Boriveli to a few minutes. The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s endeavor to develop the pilgrimage sites of the nation while also easing travel and extending services to the pilgrims. He noted that lakhs of pilgrims are taking part in Pandharpur Wari and mentioned the construction of Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Marg to approximately 200 km, and Sant Tukaram Palkhi Marg to approximately 110 km to ease travel for the pilgrims. He assured that these two roads would soon become operational.

PM Modi said that this connectivity infrastructure is helping tourism, agriculture and industry, improving employment and resting ease for women.

“These works of the NDA government are empowering the poor, farmers, women power and youth power” he said, lauding the double engine government for its initiatives like skilling 10 lakh youth and scholarships under Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikhan Yojana.

“Skill development and employment in large numbers is India’s need of the hour”, the Prime Minister remarked, highlighting the record employment generation in India in the past 4-5 years despite the looming Covid pandemic. PM Modi threw light on a recently released detailed report on employment by the Reserve Bank of India and informed that approximately 8 crore jobs have been created in the last 3-4 years, thereby silencing the critics. The Prime Minister also asked the citizens to remain cautious of the false narratives being spun against India’s development. He said that employment is created when bridges are built, railway tracks are laid, roads are constructed, and local trains are manufactured. He noted that the rate of employment in the country is directly proportional to infrastructure development.

“The development model of the NDA government has been to give priority to the deprived”, the Prime Minister emphasized, mentioning the first decision of the new government to build 3 crore houses for the poor. 4 crore families have already received houses. Lakhs of dalits and deprived in Maharashtra also benefited from the Awas Yojana. “We are committed to fulfilling the dream of owning a house for both the poor and the middle class living in cities”, he added.

He talked about the role SVANidhi Scheme is performing in restoring dignity in the life of the street vendors. He informed that about 90 lakh loans have been approved under the scheme including 13 lakhs in Maharashtra and 1.5 lakh in Mumbai itself. He quoted a study that says that the scheme has resulted in a monthly increase of 2 thousand rupees in the income of these vendors.

PM Modi highlighted a speciality of the SVANidhi scheme and mentioned the self-respect and power of the poor, especially the street vendors of the country who have availed bank loans under the scheme and also repaid it in time. He informed that the beneficiaries of SVANidhi scheme have so far made digital transactions worth Rs 3.25 lakh crores.

“Maharashtra has propagated cultural, social and national consciousness in India”, the Prime Minister said as he mentioned the legacies left behind by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Annabhau Sathe, Lokmanya Tilak and Veer Savarkar. The Prime Minister exhorted the citizens to move forward and fulfill their vision of a harmonious society and strong nation. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister urged the citizens to keep in mind that the path to prosperity lies in harmony and amity.

Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale were present on the occasion among others.