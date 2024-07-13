PM Modi visited Mumbai for the first time after becoming the Prime Minister for the third term

PM Modi on a visit to Mumbai. Pic/PTI

PM Modi in Mumbai: My aim is to make Mumbai global fintech capital, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening reached Mumbai, he said, "My aim is to make Mumbai global fintech capital."

"Small and big investors have welcomed our government's third term with enthusiasm," PM Narendra Modi said.

During his visit PM Modi launched, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects related to the road, railways and ports sector worth more than Rs 29,400 crore.

PM Narendra Modi launched and lays foundation stone for Rs 29,000 crore projects in road, railways and ports sectors in Mumbai.

PM Modi said, "My aim is to make Maharashtra world's big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai global fintech capital."

He said that the upcoming infrastructure projects will boost connectivity of Mumbai with nearby areas.

During his Mumbai visit, Prime Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for Thane Borivali Tunnel Project worth Rs. 16,600 crores. This Twin Tube Tunnel between Thane and Borivali alignment will be passing below Sanjay Gandhi National Park which will create direct connection between Western Express Highway at Borivali side and Thane Ghodbander Road at Thane side. Total length of the project is 11.8 km. It will reduce the journey from Thane to Borivali by 12 Km with a saving of about 1 hour in travel time, an official statement said.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Tunnel work at Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project worth over Rs. 6300 crore. The GMLR envisages road connectivity from Western Express Highway at Goregaon to Eastern Express Highway at Mulund. The total length of the GMLR is approximately 6.65 kilometres and will provide direct connectivity for Western suburbs with the New proposed airport at Navi Mumbai and Pune Mumbai Expressway, the statement said.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. Kalyan Yard will help in the segregation of long distance and suburban traffic. The remodelling will increase the yard’s capacity to handle more trains, reducing congestion and improving the efficiency of train operations. The Gati Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal in Navi Mumbai will be built in an area of more than 32600 sq mtrs. It will provide additional employment opportunities to the local people and will cater as an additional terminal for handling Cement and other commodities.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the New Platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Extension of Platform no. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station. The new longer platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus can accommodate longer trains, allowing for more passengers per train and improving the station’s capacity to handle increased traffic. Platform no. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station have been extended by 382 meters with a cover shed and washable apron. It will help in augmentation of the trains up to 24 coaches thus increasing the number of passengers carried.