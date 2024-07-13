PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 29,000cr, says ‘aim to make city the world’s fintech capital’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Eknath Shinde share a light moment at NESCO, Goregaon East, on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Maharashtra can be powerhouse of the world, says PM Modi x 00:00

In the city to launch projects worth Rs 29,000 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Maharashtra has the potential to become the powerhouse of the world, and his government is supporting that dream with infrastructure projects. Speaking at NESCO, Goregaon East, the PM said, “Maharashtra has an important role in the development of the nation. It has a glorious history, empowered present and dreams of a prosperous future. The state has the power of industry, agriculture and finance.”

“I aim to make Mumbai the fintech capital of the world,” said Modi, adding that he also hoped to make the state number one in tourism in India as it has much to offer, from stronghold forts of Shivaji Maharaj, the beaches of Konkan and beauty of the Sahyadri range, right to the potential for medical tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PM read out a list of various projects and schemes launched across the state, adding that with every development project, the opportunities for employment have increased. “Around eight crore jobs have been generated in the last four years,” he said, adding, “But opposition parties are against investment and employment. They are betraying the trust of youths.”

Governor Ramesh Bais, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnvis and Ajit Pawar were also present at the event. Shinde emphasised that various infra projects are coming into reality with the strong support from PM Modi. “The state government has started various schemes for farmers, women, girls’ education and the youth. Everyone is happy. The last government had put speed breakers in every project. Our government has removed these, that’s why every project is on the speed track.”

Fadnavis said the government will be known for unprecedented infra projects, be it the Atal Setu, Coastal Road, Metro or the projects launched on Saturday, such as the Thane- Borivali twin tunnels. “We had aimed to increase connectivity so that one can travel from farthest points in the city within 59 minutes.” Pawar added, “People showed their faith in Modi by making him PM for a third term. The government is working not only for development but also comprehensive growth for people of all strata.”

Major projects initiated by PM

>> Rs 16,600-crore Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project: PM Modi performed the ground-breaking ceremony for India’s longest urban tunnel (11.8 km) under Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) which will cut travel time between Thane and Borivali to 12 minutes.

>> Rs 6,300 crore Goregaon-Mulund Link Road twin tunnel project: PM performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the 4.7-km-long twin tunnels under SGNP, shaving the commute time down from 75 minutes to 20 minutes.

>> Rs 5,540 crore Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana: Launched the scheme providing internship opportunities for youth in the 18 to 35 age group. Under the scheme, the state government will pay youths a stipend of Rs 6,000-Rs 10,000 for six-month internships post their education.