PM Modi in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly slammed the opposition accusing them of spreading fake narratives about unemployment, citing a report by the RBI that says eight crore new jobs were made available in the country in the last three to four years.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb after launching and laying the foundation stone for reportedly Rs 29,000 crore projects in the road, railway, and port sectors in the city, the PM also said small and big investors have welcomed the NDA's third term with enthusiasm.

People are aware that only the government of the government of the National Democratic Alliance can provide stability, he said, reported PTI.

As per a PTI report, PM Modi took a swipe at the opposition that had made unemployment a key issue in the recent Lok Sabha polls and said, "The RBI recently published a detailed report on employment. As per the report, around eight crore new jobs were created in the last three to four years. This figure has silenced those spreading fake narratives on jobs."

He said there has been a generation of employment at a record level in the last four years despite the coronavirus pandemic, reported PTI.

"Those who spread fake narratives are enemies of investment, infrastructure development and the country's growth. Their every policy is about betraying youth and stalling employment. Now they are getting exposed as people are rejecting their lies," the PM said, according to PTI.

"Skill development and employment are needed in the country and our government is working in this direction," he said.

Modi noted that the upcoming infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai will boost the connectivity of the city with nearby areas, which ensures better facilities as well as safety for women, reported PTI.

The expansion of the metro rail network in the metropolis is going on at a rapid pace, rising from just 8 kilometres ten years ago to 80 kilometres now, while work on 200 kilometres is underway, the PM said.

In Maharashtra, according to the PTI report, the length of national highways has trebled; adding the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, which will act as a major east-west connector in the northern part of the city, was a fine example of a balance between conserving nature and development.

The twin tunnels connecting Thane and Borivali will ensure the distance between the two areas will be covered in minutes, the PM noted.

The transformation of railways is benefiting Mumbai and Maharashtra, he said, reported PTI.

The redevelopment works at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Ajni-Nagpur were reportedly happening at a rapid pace.

The new platforms at CSMT and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (two of the main junctions of the Central Railway in Mumbai) have been inaugurated and will enable the railways to run 24-coach trains, the PM said, reported PTI.

The Centre has also reported having approved the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhavan port in Dahanu in Palghar, which will generate 10 lakh jobs, the PM said.

He said Maharashtra has a glorious history, a capable present and the dream of a prosperous future.

As per the PTI report, it is the state that has a critical role to play in Viksit Bharat as it has power in the industry, agriculture, and finance sectors.

"My aim is to make Maharashtra the world's biggest financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai a global fintech capital," he said.

"Our aim is to improve everyone's standard of living and make the quality of life the best. This is why efforts are being made to improve the connectivity of areas close to Mumbai," the PM added.

The PM said Coastal Road and Atal Setu are now complete and recalled efforts by some to stall the sea bridge.

Talking about the Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, PM noted that the people have now realised how beneficial it is.

He noted, "Some 20,000 vehicles use it every day, and it is estimated that Rs 20-25 lakh worth of fuel is saved, and people take less time to reach Panvel."

(With inputs from PTI)