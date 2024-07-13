PM Modi in Mumbai: India will become third largest economy soon

PM Modi inaugurated INS Towers, the Indian Newspaper Society's secretariat in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex

Narendra Modi in Mumbai. pic/Atul Kamble

India will soon become the third-largest economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday during his visit to Mumbai.

He was reportedly speaking after inaugurating INS Towers, the Indian Newspaper Society's secretariat in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Modi also spoke about how India has become the leader in digital payments.

"There was a time when some politicians used to say that digital transactions were not for India. They had a preconceived notion that modern technology can't work in this country," Modi said, reported PTI.

"However, the world is witnessing the capabilities of the people of the country. Today, India is creating new records in digital transactions. Due to India's UPI and modern digital public infrastructure, the ease of living of people has improved, and it has become easier for them to send money across countries," he said.

As per the PTI report, Modi added that the country will benefit from the effective work done by the Indian Newspaper Society.

"Media makes people aware of their strengths," he said, adding that media's natural role is to create discourse.

"Before 2014, most people were unaware of the word 'startup', but the media made it reach every home," Modi said, reported PTI.

PM Modi at the event in Mumbai said that, as per a report by the RBI, eight crore new jobs were made available in the country in the last three to four years, reported the PTI.

"RBI recently published a detailed report on employment. As per the report, around eight crore new jobs were created in the last three to four years. This figure has silenced those spreading fake narratives about jobs," PM Modi said, according to the PTI.

"Skill development and employment are needed in the country, and our government is working in this direction," said PM Modi in Mumbai. The upcoming infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai will boost the connectivity of the city with nearby areas, he said. "Small and big investors have welcomed our government's third term with enthusiasm," he said. He said, "My aim is to make Mumbai a global fintech capital," reported PTI. (With inputs from PTI)