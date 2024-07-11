Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: BMC razes unauthorised section of bar
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Houses stalled as ruling parties protest Opposition boycott of all-party meet
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: ‘TB meds being prescribed for mild cough even in kids,' says IAP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Existing women beneficiaries data to be used for Ladki Bahin scheme

Existing women beneficiaries' data to be used for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme

Updated on: 11 July,2024 09:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Officials from various departments held a meeting in this regard on Wednesday.

Existing women beneficiaries' data to be used for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme

Eknath Shinde

Listen to this article
Existing women beneficiaries' data to be used for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme
x
00:00

Existing data of women beneficiaries available with various departments will be used for the Maharashtra government's recently-announced 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, an official said. Under the scheme, announced ahead of assembly elections, eligible women will get Rs 1,500 per month. Officials from various departments held a meeting in this regard on Wednesday. "The idea is to use the existing data to reduce the burden of data collection to some extent," said an official in the Women and Child Development (WCD) department.


"Departments like Rural Development and Food and Civil Supplies already have database of women beneficiaries, collected for older schemes. These departments have been asked to share data with the Women and Child Development department which is going to implement the Ladki Bahin Yojana," said an official from the Food and Civil Supplies department. The WCD department will consolidate data, bank accounts and other required information, and share it with the IT department for disbursement of money.


"This existing data is comparatively easy to access and consolidate as it has been used from time to time for fund disbursement (through other schemes). New data generated by the women who wish to enrol in the Ladki Bahin scheme will pose a challenge. The application form can be filled out through a mobile app as well as physical submission. But this data has to be scrutinised and verified, which is a humongous task given the short time we have," said a WCD department official. The Eknath Shinde government has allocated Rs 25,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin Yojana through supplementary demands tabled during the ongoing Monsoon session of the state legislature.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK