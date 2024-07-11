Existing women beneficiaries' data to be used for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme

Officials from various departments held a meeting in this regard on Wednesday.

Existing data of women beneficiaries available with various departments will be used for the Maharashtra government's recently-announced 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, an official said. Under the scheme, announced ahead of assembly elections, eligible women will get Rs 1,500 per month. Officials from various departments held a meeting in this regard on Wednesday. "The idea is to use the existing data to reduce the burden of data collection to some extent," said an official in the Women and Child Development (WCD) department.

"Departments like Rural Development and Food and Civil Supplies already have database of women beneficiaries, collected for older schemes. These departments have been asked to share data with the Women and Child Development department which is going to implement the Ladki Bahin Yojana," said an official from the Food and Civil Supplies department. The WCD department will consolidate data, bank accounts and other required information, and share it with the IT department for disbursement of money.

"This existing data is comparatively easy to access and consolidate as it has been used from time to time for fund disbursement (through other schemes). New data generated by the women who wish to enrol in the Ladki Bahin scheme will pose a challenge. The application form can be filled out through a mobile app as well as physical submission. But this data has to be scrutinised and verified, which is a humongous task given the short time we have," said a WCD department official. The Eknath Shinde government has allocated Rs 25,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin Yojana through supplementary demands tabled during the ongoing Monsoon session of the state legislature.

