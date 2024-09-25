Political parties threaten to take legal route as university issues circular prohibiting gatherings, marches and strikes on campuses

ABVP staged a protest last week at MU against university’s decision to postpone the senate elections. Representational pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai University has now joined the ranks of institutions trying to muzzle campus protests. The university has issued a circular banning gatherings, protests, marches, hunger strikes, and similar activities on its campuses. The administration now requires prior permission for organising events, warning that unsanctioned gatherings will be illegal.

The administration now requires prior permission for organising events, warning that unsanctioned gatherings will be illegal. This decision, made during the MU Management Council meeting on September 12, 2024, has faced backlash from student organisations and activists, who see it as an attempt to stifle free expression.

The circular, issued on September 20 by the Vigilance & Disaster Management Cell, mandates that all departments and employees follow strict disaster management protocols. It states that prior approval from the university is necessary for any meetings, protests, or demonstrations, with legal action for non-compliance.

Last year, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) banned dharnas and wall posters near academic buildings, leading to widespread outrage. Earlier this year, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) revised its Honour Code to prohibit political discussions and demonstrations, but after student protests, the controversial clause was removed, reaffirming that campuses should support open debate.

Pradeep Sawant, former senate member and Yuva Sena representative, condemned Mumbai University’s circular banning campus protests, calling it “an attack on the fundamental rights of students, teachers, and staff.” He accused the administration of trying to “silence the voices of students, parents, teachers, and non-teaching staff” and vowed to fight the circular legally after the upcoming election results. “We condemn the cowardly attitude of the Honourable Vice-Chancellor,” he added.

Santosh Gangurde, general secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNS), said, “The university is marching towards authoritarian governance with reckless decisions. The circular should be revoked immediately.”

Sankalp Phaldesai of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said protesting is “a constitutional right,” adding that ABVP will appeal to the Vice-Chancellor against the decision.

Growing Opposition

The circular has raised concerns among students, faculty, and activists, who fear it may stifle free speech and suppress legitimate concerns on campus. The university has not responded to the growing opposition. A spokesperson stated, “The circular is self-explanatory, and we do not wish to comment further.”

A political science master’s student said, “The future of organised student movements at Mumbai University remains uncertain. This seems like a move by the government to silence student voices before the new senate members take office.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant called it a violation of democratic principles: “Educational institutions should be centres for human flourishing, not correctional agencies. By stifling student voices today, we risk fostering a generation that is passive and unwilling to stand up against injustice.”

A former Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University warned that restricting academic freedom “threatens the core of higher education” and stifles student movements, which have historically shaped political leaders like Venkaiah Naidu and Nitin Gadkari. “By silencing student voices, we risk fostering a passive generation unwilling to stand against injustice.”

Former pro-vice chancellor Dr A D Sawant questioned the circular’s legality, saying, “Student unions play a critical role in fighting injustice. Banning protests outright? How will we nurture future leaders if we don’t let them voice their concerns?”

Sudhakar Tamboli, a student leader and former senate member from MNS, said, “Many students approached me about this circular. Initially, I thought it was linked to the senate elections, but there’s no clarity on whether it’s time-bound. Why impose this ban now? Over the last two decades, MU’s administration has made many mistakes. They know these issues attract organisations that address student concerns, which is why they’re taking such measures. These circulars hold no real weight—students will continue to raise their voices, as they always have.”

Sept 12

Day decision was taken