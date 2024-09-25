The circular mandates that all departments, faculties, and employees, particularly those in the Arts, Design, Architecture, Science, and Technology branches, strictly adhere to disaster management protocols and safety guidelines

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai University's ban on gatherings, protests sparks outrage; Yuva Sena, MNS threaten legal action x 00:00

The Mumbai University (MU) has issued a circular prohibiting any gatherings, protests, marches, hunger strikes, or similar activities on its campuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The administration has mandated that prior permission must be obtained before organizing such events, or they will be deemed illegal, officials said.

This decision, following the MU Management Council’s meeting on September 12, 2023, has sparked a wave of backlash from student organisations and activists, who accuse the administration of attempting to suppress free expression.

The circular, dated September 12 was issued by the Vigilance & Disaster Management Cell of the Mumbai University. It mandates that all departments, faculties, and employees, particularly those in the Arts, Design, Architecture, Science, and Technology branches, strictly adhere to disaster management protocols and safety guidelines.

Furthermore, it explicitly states that prior permission from the university administration is required before any group or individual can organize a meeting, protest, march, or demonstration on university grounds. Failure to comply will result in legal action, the administration warned.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Sawant, a former senate member and representative of Yuva Sena, vehemently condemned the circular, calling it an attack on the fundamental rights of students, teachers, and staff. "As per Circular No. SO/ICD/2024-25/328, the university has prohibited any form of public assembly without prior permission. We, as the Yuva Sena Student Organization, strongly condemn this move. This is an attempt by the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai university administration to silence the voices of students, parents, teachers, and non-teaching staff," Sawant said.

Sawant also announced that Yuva Sena plans to fight a legal battle to overturn the circular, stating that the organisation would pursue action once the results of the recently concluded registered graduate constituency election are declared. "In the meantime, we condemn the cowardly attitude of the Honorable Vice-Chancellor," Sawant added.

The outrage was echoed by Santosh Gangurde, a student activist and general secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNS) at Mumbai University. Gangurde accused the university of overstepping its authority and violating constitutional rights. "It seems the higher authorities at the university lack knowledge of the Indian Constitution. By issuing this circular, the university is marching towards authoritarian governance with unilateral decisions made recklessly. The university administration should revoke this circular immediately," Gangurde said.

Growing Opposition to Administrative Control

The circular has sparked widespread concern among students, faculty, and activists, who fear that such restrictions may stifle free speech and hinder legitimate concerns from being voiced on campus.

The university administration, however, has yet to issue a statement in response to the growing opposition.

When contacted, a spokesperson of Mumbai university said, the circular is self explanatory and we do not wish to comment any further.

"For now, the future of organized student movements at Mumbai University remains uncertain, with many watching closely as the next chapter unfolds. This appears to be a preventive measure taken by the university before senate results and the newly elected registered graduate senate members assume their seats.

This also seems to be the agenda of the government to silence student voices in the campus," said a student pursuing master's in political science at the university.