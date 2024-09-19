According to the Mumbai University officials, the top-ranked departments will receive research promotion grants

Mumbai University/ File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: MU launches 1st University Department Ranking Framework x 00:00

In a groundbreaking initiative, Mumbai University (MU) has introduced the University Department Ranking Framework (UDRF), a first-of-its-kind evaluation system designed to assess and rank academic departments, schools, institutions, centres, sub-campuses, and model colleges. This new framework aims to promote academic excellence, research output, and governance quality across the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top-ranking departments will be awarded Research and Infrastructure Grants ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakhs, along with citations and mementoes. This initiative, approved by the University’s Management Council on September 12, marks a pioneering step in the Indian higher education system.

The Mumbai University, known for its diverse academic offerings, has 15 departments under the Science faculty, 8 under Commerce, Skills, Online/Distance Education, and Management, 10 in Humanities and Social Sciences, 15 under Languages, 12 in Interdisciplinary Studies, and 20 specialized Centres of Studies. Under the UDRF, all these departments will undergo a quantitative evaluation process based on established parameters such as those used in the NIRF, QS/Times Rankings, and NAAC/NBA Accreditations.

Grant Allocation and Categories

Departments will be ranked in their respective categories, with the top-ranking departments in the Science category receiving a research grant of Rs 15 lakhs. Other category toppers will be awarded Rs 10 lakhs, while top-performing Centres of Studies will receive Rs 5 lakhs. Second-place departments will also be recognized, with grants of Rs 7 lakhs for Science, Rs 5 lakhs for Humanities, Commerce, and Management, and Rs 2 lakhs for Centres of Studies.

In addition to individual departmental rankings, an overall ranking of all 80 departments, schools, and centres will be announced. The highest-performing department in the overall category will receive an additional research grant of Rs 10 lakhs, while the second-placed department will receive Rs5 lakhs. Special funding will also be available for departments demonstrating potential for research excellence under the 'Department with Potential for Research Excellence' category.

The university will also honour individual faculty members with awards for outstanding contributions to research and innovation, including the 'Best Research Funding and Innovation Award' and the 'Outstanding Research Publications Award'.

Speaking about the launch of the UDRF, MU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ravindra Kulkarni, said, "The introduction of the University Department Ranking Framework is a significant step toward fostering academic excellence and innovative research. This evaluation process will motivate departments to focus on their strengths, continuously upgrade their capabilities, and align with global quality standards."

This framework is expected to enhance the university’s academic ecosystem by fostering healthy competition among departments and encouraging a culture of continuous improvement.

Evaluation Criteria

The ranking framework is based on six key evaluation criteria:

Research and Professional Activities

Departmental Administration and Management

Student Support, Achievements, and Progression

Teaching, Learning, and Assessment Processes

Faculty Output

Conferences, Workshops, and Collaborations

These criteria encompass grants and funding received from government agencies and industries, research and development outcomes, publications, patents, academic collaborations, student achievements, alumni support, and green initiatives, among other factors. External expert committees will evaluate the departments in each category.

Departments with lower rankings will be encouraged to improve and will receive guidance through the 'VC Initiative Mechanism' to support necessary reforms. The University’s Research and Development Cell (RDC), Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), NIRF Cell, and Board of Deans have played key roles in shaping this framework.