MUCTA sounds the alarm, highlighting that the lack of audits raises transparency concerns

The CAG also highlighted irregularities in implementing educational schemes. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: RTI shows MU bungled funds for seven years x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Shocking findings about financial issues have come to light at the Mumbai University MUCTA highlighted that there hasn’t been an inspection or audit since March 2017 Dr Subhash Athavle emphasised the need for transparency and accountability

Shocking findings about financial issues, record-keeping problems, and more have come to light at the Mumbai University through multiple CAG reports from 2010 to 2017, obtained via an RTI (Right to Information) query. Members of the Mumbai University and College Teachers Association (MUCTA) initiated this request and have now urged the Director of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India to conduct a thorough audit of the university from 2017 onwards.

MUCTA, concerned about the university’s operations, highlighted that there hasn’t been an inspection or audit since March 2017. Dr Subhash Athavle, MUCTA’s general secretary, emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in handling the university’s finances. He said, “As per information obtained through RTI, the last audit of Mumbai University conducted was in the year 2017. This gap of six years raises serious questions about transparency and accountability of funds within the University’s financial and administrative operations.”

ADVERTISEMENT



CAG’s internal report stated that the R5 crore fund received for MU’s RUSA was improperly invested in an FD. File pic

In their letter to the CAG director, MUCTA expressed worries that the absence of regular audits might lead to mismanagement and misuse of public funds. They stressed the importance of transparency, especially considering Mumbai University’s significant role in India’s education system. The association urged immediate action and requested compliance with the previous audit report, citing discrepancies identified.

Athavle accused the university administration, including the Vice Chancellor, of serious charges, “Dr Ravindra Kulkarni, a former pro-vice-chancellor violated government rules by purchasing a car worth over Rs 30 lakh for himself. Despite raising concerns and informing audit controllers, no significant action has been taken. The money in Mumbai University is the fees of the students, which is actually the public money. It is necessary to audit it on time to make its transactions transparent. It is unfortunate that despite so many financial irregularities pointed out in a reputed educational institution, and the money of the people is being wasted, the government is silent on this.”

The last CAG audit in 2017 revealed various issues, including missing records, fund lapses, irregularities in bill payments, and excess payments to contractors. The CAG also highlighted irregularities and discrepancies in implementing educational schemes like Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). The CAG’s internal report stated that the Rs 5 crore fund received for Mumbai University’s RUSA was improperly invested in a fixed deposit. However, RUSA guidelines strictly prohibit investing such funds in anything other than a savings account.

The report highlighted that despite receiving endowment funds from donors like philanthropists and businesses, Mumbai University did not effectively utilise these funds for their intended purposes, such as awards. This report between 2010 and 2017 identified numerous such misuses and irregularities. Furthermore, Athavle mentioned the absence of proper accounts for millions of rupees between 2010 and 2017, as reported by the CAG, for which compliance reports are pending from Mumbai University. When approached, officials of Mumbai University refused to respond on the issue.

A few other irregularities highlighted by CAG between 2010 and 2017

1. Issues in implementing Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA)

2. Poor maintenance of the endowment fund from 2010-11 to 2015-16

3. Billing and payment irregularities in the National Common Minimum Programme (NCMP) scheme in 2013-14

4. Weak internal control of receipts

5. Cash book maintenance irregularities, notably between March 2014 and March 2015

6. Overpayment of service tax and professional tax – Rs 6.40 lakh in 2015

7. Unauthorised occupancy of messes and international hostel premises, alongside hostel building deterioration

8. Advances made to individuals/companies with no work done or money returned

9. Construction irregularities, including price differences

Rs 30 lakh

The amount allegedly used by a former official for himself