Byculla Zoo’s plastic ban: Trouble looms for unprepared visitors!

As part of the transformation into a ‘no plastic zone,’ the zoo authorities have undertaken several initiatives. Pic/Sameer Markande

Byculla Zoo has been declared a `no plastic zone` The authorities are cracking down, banning single-use plastic Anyone caught using single-use plastic will face a fine of Rs 500

Planning a trip to Byculla Zoo? Leave those plastic bags and single-use water bottles at home; entry is a no-go if you're caught with plastic. The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, or Byculla Zoo, has just been declared a 'no plastic zone' following a directive from the Central Zoo Authority. The authorities are cracking down, banning single-use plastic and thoroughly checking visitors at the entrance. Anyone caught littering or using single-use plastic inside the zoo premises will face a fine of Rs 500.