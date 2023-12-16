Maharashtra: Govt to bring pre-primary education under ambit of law

State aims to incorporate all kindergarten and nursery schools within its regulatory framework

State government plans to introduce pre-primary sections within govt-operated schools. Representation pic

State government plans to introduce pre-primary sections in government-operated schools

In a strategic move aimed at aligning pre-primary education, covering kindergarten and nursery levels, with government education standards and fostering a uniform curriculum, the state government plans to introduce pre-primary sections within government-operated schools. Presently, pre-primary education is predominantly provided by private schools or operates independently in standalone setups.

As a crucial step towards the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the state government is aiming to incorporate all kindergarten and nursery schools within its regulatory framework. As per sources the government is also contemplating application of the Fee Regulation Act (FRA) to govern and regulate fees in private pre-primary institutions.

Currently, pre-primary schools, nurseries, and kindergartens, primarily catering to children in the age group of three to six-years, do not come under the purview of any regulatory body. Additionally, the total number of such institutions in the state remains unknown.

In 1996, the state government devised the Maharashtra Pre-School Centres (Regulation of Admission) Act, 1996, addressing various concerns. However, it was scrapped even before implementation under political pressure.

In 2017, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court issued an order directing the Maharashtra government to develop a policy for the regulation of pre-primary schools throughout the state by December 31. Since then, efforts to implement this policy have been underway.

“Pre-primary classes have been included into the National Education Policy (NEP), necessitating the extension of all relevant regulations to these sections. While the FRA currently applies to private primary schools, adhering to fee-fixing rules, it is imperative that pre-primary schools also follow a regulated fee structure,” said a senior official of state education department.

State commissioner of education Suraj Mandhare told mid-day that this is not about financial control or fee regulations, but more about getting parity in educational framework and quality of education.

“The implementation of the NEP is underway, with efforts to integrate pre-primary classes into government- run primary schools through the establishment of kindergartens and nursery schools. The State Council for Educational, Research, and Training (SCERT) is actively providing essential training to Anganwadi workers for this purpose already. Financial aspect is not being discussed here as of now. The aim is not to take control of existing private pre-primary schools, but to end the disparity in quality of education and curriculum followed. We will soon come out with legislation for the same,” said Mandhare.

Experts have been arguing that uniform legal framework, curriculum and fee regulation should apply to all schools, preventing discrepancies between primary and pre-primary institutions by government and those operated by private organisations.

“The initiative to introduce KG and nursery classes in government schools within the state is commendable. However, there appears to be a significant oversight in the government's current strategy concerning private pre-primary schools. While some educational institutions are committed to providing quality education and nurturing responsible citizens, others seem to exploit the education sector for profit, resulting in a financial burden on parents. To address this concern, it is essential to establish appropriate regulations for pre-primary schools and enforce fee regulation laws, ensuring fairness and transparency in their fee structures,” said Sushil Shejule, coordinator of Marathi Shala Sansthachalak Sangh and a member of Marathi Abhyaas Kendra.

Talking about the need for establishing and promotion of Marathi schools in remote areas of the state, Shejule expressed, “The government's 'Shalet Chala Abhiyaan' for out-of-school students is commendable; however, the need for Marathi schools in the state persists, considering factors such as distance and population. Despite the announcement of a new policy for the recognition of Marathi schools or areas where they are needed, it is disconcerting that such a policy has not been implemented to date for the effective enforcement of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.”

1996

The year the previous legislation to regulate pre-primary education was scrapped before implementation