Mumbai: Next week predicted to be warmer, more polluted

Updated on: 03 December,2023 04:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

After temperatures fell below 20C last week, experts predict daytime temperatures of 31C

Mumbaikars can expect warmer weather with daytime temperatures hovering around 31C in the coming days. Due to an atmospheric temperature inversion trap, partial cloudy skies and smoggy conditions are predicted in the city and surrounding areas, resulting in poor air quality.


Air quality, which improved marginally in the last few days, is expected to fall under the ‘moderate’ category this week. Speaking to mid-day, Director of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, Sunil Kamble, said, “The weather in Mumbai and adjoining areas in the next few days will remain dry. North Maharashtra will be cloudier.”


Kamble added, “The temperature will remain slightly warm during the daytime. Temperature in Mumbai witnesses a significant drop by December end and the beginning of January. “


Also read: Above-normal temperatures in most parts in December, says IMD

Last Wednesday, the minimum temperature in Mumbai dipped below 20C for the first time this season, with the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recording a minimum temperature of 19.7C. Per the IMD bulletin, there will be a two-three degree rise in temperature over Maharashtra’s interiors for the next two days, with no significant change thereafter.

