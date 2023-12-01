Maximum temperatures for December are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central and north India

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Above-normal temperatures in most parts in December, says IMD x 00:00

Minimum temperatures in December are likely to remain above normal in most parts of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference about the December temperature and rainfall forecast, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra also said the occurrence of cold waves over north, northwest, central, east and northeast parts of country during the upcoming winter season (December to February 2024) is likely remain below normal, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maximum temperatures for December are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central and north India, he said, adding above normal minimum temperatures are also forecast for most parts, reported PTI.

Speaking about the monthly rainfall forecast for December, Mohapatra said it is most likely to be above normal across the country, reported PTI.

"Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during December 2023 is most likely to be above normal (=121 per cent of long period average). Above-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the northwest, adjoining areas of central and east India and some areas of extreme south peninsular India," the IMD said, reported PTI.

"Below normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the northeast India, north peninsular India and adjoining areas of central India," it added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, coastal Andhra Pradesh, north-coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha and the Andaman and the Nicobar Islands are likely to experience rainfall, in varying degrees, as cyclone 'Michaung' is predicted to hit the country's eastern coast, reported news agency ANI.

A depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards earlier on Friday, reported ANI.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Saturday and further into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around Sunday. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coast by December 4 forenoon, reported ANI.

Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, almost parallel to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, and cross South Andhra Pradesh during the forenoon of December 5 between Nellore and Machilipatnam, reported ANI.

The cyclonic storm is expected to generate wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 Kmph.

In the run-up to the cyclonic storm, Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to see light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall today, reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)