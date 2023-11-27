The death toll in Gujarat due to unseasonal rainfall that hit several parts of the state over the weekend increased to 27 on Monday

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Gujarat rains: Death toll rises to 27 amid unseasonal rainfall x 00:00

The death toll in Gujarat due to unseasonal rainfall that hit several parts of the state over the weekend increased to 27 on Monday, claiming the lives of 79 animals, an official statement from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

According to SEOC, two people lost their lives due to a house collapse in the Dahod district, while one more person died due to the falling of trees in the Mehsana district of Gujarat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, one person died in each of the districts of Ahmedabad, Amreli, Anand, Kheda, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Panchmahal, Patan, Botad, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Surat and Surendranagar. In the Tapi district, two people lost their lives due to a lightning strike.

Three people each were killed due to lightning strikes in the districts of Banaskantha and Bharuch and four people died in Dahod district, the official said.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the loss of lives in Gujarat.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of many people due to bad weather and lightning in various cities in Gujarat. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy for their irreparable loss. The local administration is engaged in relief work, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," read a post by Amit Shah on the microblogging site X.

Gujarat has been witnessing unseasonal rainfall in many parts of the state since Sunday morning. Hailstones also fell in many places, accompanied by sporadic downpours.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Gandhinagar and Gir Somnath experienced 38 mm of rainfall from 6 am to 8 am on Sunday morning; Junagadh witnessed 35 mm of rainfall; Amreli witnessed 13 mm of rainfall; and Rajkot (6mm) on Sunday morning.

The weather department had predicted rain three days in advance. Rain started with strong winds in many areas of South Gujarat, Saurashtra and North Gujarat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!