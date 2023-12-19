Mumbai: Their market razed, fish vendors refuse to shift to spot picked by BMC

Dealers cite lack of ventilation, ramps for loading and unloading fish, insufficient space; BMC refutes claims, says new space will be well-organised, hygienic

The space proposed for fish dealing operations at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market in south Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and dealers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandai (CSMM)—once a thriving wholesale and retail fish market—have been locked in a battle ever since the civic body began demolishing the building in which they worked in 2014. The dealers now operate out of makeshift stalls on the site where their building once stood.

While the BMC agreed to shift the market to the nearby Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market, also known as Crawford Market, offering pitches in the basement and ground floor, members of the Mumbai Fresh Fish Dealers Association are refusing to move to the new location, citing lack of proper ventilation and ramps for loading and unloading fish, as well as insufficient space.

Before its demolition, CSMM, operational since Independence, was the city's sole wholesale fish market with a daily turnover of over Rs 5-6 crore. However, the daily turnover has now drastically declined, hampering overall business activity and reducing daily sales by almost 50 per cent, the dealers claim.

Relocation dispute

The demolition of the original market building sparked both legal and on-ground disputes between the Mumbai civic body and fish dealers. After more than a decade of ongoing disagreements regarding the market's relocation, the BMC eventually agreed to move it to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market. However, dealers remain steadfast in their refusal, arguing that the new location lacks adequate space for their business and essential ramps for loading and unloading fish consignments. For decades, they conducted their trade at the CSMM. The fish market, spread over 7,606.9 sq m, was declared dangerous in a structural audit in 2014, leading to the demolition of the top floor to reduce the load. The building was again deemed dangerous in a structural audit in 2017. In July 2021, the ground floor was also razed.

Following this, the civic body proposed relocating fish vendors to a market at Airoli Naka, citing that most fish arrive from Navi Mumbai, presenting a win-win situation. However, the Koli community and fish dealers resisted the move, writing to the BMC. The civic body then decided to shift over 300 fish wholesalers, retailers, and suppliers to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market.

“Currently, we are operating out of temporary sheds. We have seen the new space where they are planning to allocate us pitches. To begin with, more than 50 per cent of the construction work is yet to be completed, and there is absolutely no scope for ventilation. There are also no ramps for loading and unloading fish consignments,” said Balwant Pawar, president of the Mumbai Fresh Fish Dealers Association.

The market, where 364 fish wholesalers, retailers and suppliers operate, receives around 150 trucks of fish daily.

‘Building could’ve been fixed’

Pawar added, “The market building was declared dangerous, but we feel it could have been repaired. They could have renovated it and let us continue our business there."

Vijay Desai, secretary of Mumbai Fresh Fish Dealers Association, said, “Despite being the affected party, none of the designs were shown to us. They should have formed a committee to discuss the matter and included one of our representatives. The basement area where they plan to shift the majority of us is not suitable. The stench will be intense without proper ventilation. Besides, loading and unloading consignments will be chaotic.”

BMCSpeak

Prakash Rasal, assistant municipal commissioner, markets, refuted the fish dealers’ allegations. He told mid-day, “The area designated is not exactly the basement. It is on the lower-ground and ground floor. The construction of the area is still ongoing and will take at least six to seven months to complete. We will provide them with enough ramps, and ventilation. The association even visited the place.”

He added, “Currently, they are set up in temporary sheds near their former location, utilising a large space. They are exceeding their licensed areas, as there are no restrictions in place. The upcoming market will be a well-organised and hygienic with uniform and systematic pitches. This may appear smaller in comparison to what they got accustomed to.”

150

Truckloads of fish that arrive at market daily