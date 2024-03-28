Mumbai University issues notice to Thakur college over ‘forced’ seminar

University has taken a stance against political promotion in colleges, following controversial event

A student questions the college over forced attendance for the seminar

Thakur College received a notice from Mumbai University The university has instructed colleges not to use such events for political promotion The incident occurred on March 23 when a video of Dhruv Goyal’s speech went viral

Thakur College of Science and Commerce in Kandivli received a notice from Mumbai University (MU) regarding the recent event involving Union Minister and BJP’s North Mumbai Lok Sabha candidate, Piyush Goyal, where his son, Dhruv Goyal, allegedly forced students to attend his speech. The university has instructed colleges not to use such events for political promotion or publicity of any related individuals or parties. A varsity official said, “We have issued a show cause notice via a letter to Thakur college based on a complaint letter received by us.”

“MU has urged all affiliated colleges to steer clear of political campaigns and to focus on the ongoing exams,” said MU sources.

The incident occurred on March 23 when a video of Dhruv Goyal’s speech went viral, prompting the Yuva Sena, affiliated with the Shiv Sena (UBT), to demand action against the college. They met with the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr Ravindra Kulkarni, and requested action be taken against the college. The video depicts a student lamenting the confiscation of their identity cards and their purported compulsion to attend the session. Questioning the democratic integrity of the situation, the student voiced concerns about the imposition of attendance. In light of a directive from the University Grants Commission (UGC) urging colleges to conduct awareness campaigns to boost electoral participation under the banner ‘Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye,’ students have expressed apprehensions, citing ongoing exams.

Allegations have been made against Dhruv Goyal, who allegedly influenced the college administration to forcibly promote his father’s election campaign. It was feared that if immediate action had not been taken, a protest might have been initiated, as indicated in a letter submitted by the Yuva Sena to the university.

In response, former members of the Senate, Pradeep Sawant, Rajan Kolambekar, Shashikant Jhore, Milind Satam, Dr. Dhanraj Kohchade, Kishan Sawant, Sneha Gawli, and Shiv Sena deputy leader Shital Seth Devarukhkar, met with MU authorities to demand action. The college principal Chaitaly Chakraborty stated in a written statement that the video that went viral was seemingly manipulated with political motivations. “Regrettably, Ms [Priyanka] Chaturvedi’s actions have introduced unnecessary discord into our college environment, unfairly involving our students in a dispute that was uncalled for,” reads the statement. She further stated that the matter is under review by their institution.

Chakraborty told mid-day, “We [the college] haven’t received any such notice from the university over e-mail. If they have sent us a physical copy, it hasn’t reached us yet but it will be reaching us in some days.”