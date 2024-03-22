Mumbai: Pay a toll to pass Bandra terminus parking facility

Despite repeated complaints, contractor continues to fleece everyone passing through WR’s manned pay-and-park area outside Bandra Terminus

The Khar side of Bandra Terminus on March 21. Pic/Prasun Choudhari

The Western Railway (WR) pay-and-park facility at Bandra Terminus is being utilised as a toll booth by pay-and-park operators. mid-day has learnt that money is being collected from motorists passing through the spot, even if they do not intend to wait at the terminus.

This reporter visited the spot, near the main entrance leading to the Khar side of the terminus on March 13 and 21 and spoke to a booth operator, Vikas. mid-day found out that toll is indeed collected from all motorists who only intend to cross the booth but have no intention to wait at the terminus.

Vikas, the attendant at the pay-and-park facility, on March 13. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Reporter: Where does this road lead to?

Vikas: Khar.

Reporter: Do we have to pay parking fees even if we have to go to the other side? I don’t intend to halt at the terminus. I have to go to the other side.

Vikas: There is a toll.

Reporter: What? The sign says this is a pay-and-park facility, not a toll plaza. If I have to go to the other side of this road, will I have to pay the toll?

Vikas: How will I know if you really went to the other side and did not halt at the terminus? Yaha se jaoge to dakshina dena hoga (if you intend to pass from this point, you will have to pay the toll [parking fees]).

Reporter: If it is pay-and-park, why am I being asked to pay the toll just to cross from here?

Vikas: Railway issues a tender saying ‘pay and park’ but you should also understand the next processes. If you have to pass from this point, you have to pay. I will not be coming to see if you passed this point and went to the other side of the road or halted at the terminus.

Citizen Speak

Vijay Shah, a senior citizen, said, “Toll is being collected from us even if we are travelling in an auto-rickshaw. We have to pay the rickshaw driver the fare and the toll to these operators.” Another commuter said, “I was charged Rs 30 just to cross the booth. I had to get to the other end of the road towards Khar. The issue here is that the toll is collected from motorists whether they are going to wait at Bandra Terminus or not.” Subhash Gupta of the Rail Yatri Sangh said, “The placement of the pay-and-park booth is wrong.

Even if a person does not wish to go to the terminus, toll is being charged. The booth issues a receipt to motorists who pass through. The initial five minutes of parking are free but if the toll is issued at the very entrance, this defeats the purpose of this rule. Railway authorities are not concerned about the situation and contractors are taking undue advantage of this. Passengers and commuters are suffering the most.” He added, “This is a long-standing issue. Last year, I had to board a train from Bandra Terminus to Panipat Junction. I had to pay the Rs 30 toll just to enter the premises with a vehicle.

The signboard bearing the parking charges clearly states that there is free parking for the first five minutes but I was still charged. There is no such toll system at any other outstation junction be it Mumbai Central or CSMT or Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. I’m not sure why the system is being used at Bandra Terminus. There is a separate lane for people who want to go to Khar without entering Bandra Terminus but the lack of proper signage leads to commuters entering the Bandra Terminus premises.

Also, since a vehicular bridge connecting Bandra station and Terminus falls on the route and dividers are placed in such a way that there is no scope for a U-turn for those who miss the lane allowing one to bypass the terminus, commuters have to pay the so-called entry fees just to enter the premises and cross over to the Khar side. Not only does the contractor collect toll but also behaves rudely with people who try to explain that they had missed the lane.”

What officials say

Vineet Abhishek, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM), WR, said, “All vehicles passing through the entry gate at access-controlled parking at Bandra Terminus are given entry slips with date and time. If the passenger passes through straight towards Khar station, he shall exit the premises in under two minutes and will not be charged as charges are free for the first five minutes. Also, there is a separate lane for residents to go towards Khar station without entering Bandra Terminus premises. No complaints have been received stating any inconvenience to people going towards Khar station.”

The DCM added, “The parking facility was introduced in March 2023 to make entry and exit convenient at Bandra Terminus. Designated pick-up and drop points had been created for passengers near the station building. He added, “We have issued show-cause notices and fined the contractor whenever a passenger has filed a complaint with us regarding lack of adherence to the five-minute rule.”

Penalised earlier

The senior DCM disclosed that Rs 32,000 in penalties has been paid by the contractor previously on the following basis:

>> Rs 25,000 for a decoy check

>> Rs 2,000 for passenger complaints regarding charging at entry

>> Rs 5,000 for passenger complaints regarding charging at entry

March 13

Day the reporter visited the spot for first time