Commuters fear passengers will pour into fast train from both sides, block gates and create hellish experience

Ongoing work to create the double-discharge platform at Dadar railway station

Listen to this article Mumbai: ‘Double-discharge platform at Dadar will lead to two-front attacks’ x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





As work on new platforms at Dadar moves ahead, commuters are debating pros and cons Few commuters welcomed the better experience it will afford while boarding trains Others said alighting the fast trains at Dadar will be a battle zone

As work on new double-discharge platforms at Dadar moves ahead, commuters have started debating the pros and cons of the move and how it will change the dynamics of commuting. While a few commuters welcomed the better experience it will afford while boarding trains, others said alighting the fast trains at Dadar will be a battle zone with passengers now getting in from both sides and blocking gates.

Fast train platforms 10/11 at Dadar are being turned into double-discharge ones. This will ensure that platform no. 10—where Kalyan-bound fast local trains and express trains leaving Mumbai currently halt—gets decongested from both sides. Once the platform on the other side opens for the public, commuters can board from either side of the platform. At present, the platform is fenced from one side.

ADVERTISEMENT

The larger picture for Dadar looks good with platforms likely getting decongested, but those inside the train will get roasted with the train getting “attacked” from both sides at Dadar. “It was a set pattern all these days that in a fast local heading in the direction of Kalyan, Dadar station would come on the left side and crowds inside the train who got in at CSMT or Byculla used to stand on the other side. Now all this will change as commuters at Dadar station will now attack the train from both sides, leading to more chaos,” commuter Anant Deshmane said.

“Those getting down at stations like Kurla and Thane used to stand in one corner on the right hand side and get down easily. Now with the platform coming on either side, those alighting at these stations will also face a problem,” commuter Anika Mishra said. Commuter activist S H Gupta said, “Railways should keep some staff to control crowds otherwise it will be chaotic. The idea of commuters getting in from both sides at a station like Dadar is scary. Let us wait and see.”

Another commuter, Samal Lehri, said, “There are those set of passengers who board a train just to use it to cross over to the other side. This happens at stations such as Kurla and Kanjurmarg. This should also be discouraged.”Commuters added that Dadar’s new double-discharge platform that is getting ready will change the crowding pattern of the existing station.

Work in progress

At present, the work is on to open up platform no. 10. It involves realigning all existing utilities like the footbridge ramp, canteens, a few railway structures and staircases. Once that is done, the overhead wires and tracks will be realigned. The cost of the project so far is Rs 1.88 crore.

CR officials said that the double-discharge platform will only be beneficial and commuters’ fears are unfounded. “The project is of great importance as it will add to the amenities of Dadar station in the given limitations. The use of both platforms on either side of the train will help in spreading commuters to a wider space and create decongestion,” a senior divisional official said.

Rs 1.88 crore

Cost of project