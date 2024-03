Operating in the night at odd hours, the members of the Batman Squad patrol WR stations with a mission

The squad will check ticketless and unauthorised travel

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway to deploy Batman Squad for ticket-checking at night x 00:00

Western Railway on Thursday said they had now started posting all-night ticket-checking squads at stations to increase vigil and curb nuisance of ticketless or unauthorised travelling during the night hours.