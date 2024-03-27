Suspend principal over forced seminar attendance: Aaditya Thackeray

Sena UBT raises voice against alleged forced attendance of seminar by son of BJP leader Piyush Goyal at Thakur college

A student questions the college democracy over forced attendance of seminar

No political leaders should be allowed in colleges to conduct seminars, demanded Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Recently, students of Thakur college Kandivli were forcibly made to attend a seminar by Dhruv Goyal, the son of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is the BJP’s Mumbai North Lok Sabha candidate. A video of a student from the seminar asking Dhruv about the compulsion to attend this seminar alleging that their ID cards were confiscated to make the students attend the seminar went viral on social media.



Student allege their ID cards were confiscated to ensure they attend the seminar

The student in the viral video while questioning Dhruv said, “Sir, do you think the administration of Thakur college is Democratic? They have confiscated the ID cards of students to ensure they attend this lecture. If they (college administration) can abuse us, anyone can abuse us on the international and national level”

In response, Thackeray and Yuva Sena (UBT) have raised their voice. Thackeray said, “The regime is sending out a message to the world daily, that they don’t wish the country to be a democracy anymore. Here, the IDs of the students were confiscated to force them to attend a talk by the son of a BJP candidate in North Mumbai, a day before their exams. Will the principal be suspended for such a horrible act?”