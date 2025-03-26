Over 150 students were left outside Mumbai University’s Fort campus in the scorching heat as convocation hall couldn’t accommodate them

Students wait outside the Mumbai University’s Fort campus gates

Listen to this article Mumbai University’s convocation overcrowded, leaving students outside in discomfort x 00:00

With Mumbai already reeling under intense heat and humidity, around 150 students of Dr Homi Bhabha State University, dressed in traditional attire for the Convocation event, were left standing outside the gates of Mumbai University's Fort campus for nearly two hours on a sunny Tuesday afternoon. The reason? The Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall at the venue could not accommodate all the attendees.

According to students, the hall's limited capacity meant those arriving later were denied entry and made to wait outside until the Chief Guest, Maharashtra Governor, and Chancellor of all state universities C. P. Radhakrishnan had departed. The convocation ceremony was attended by over 1200 graduating students, far exceeding the hall’s capacity of just 500. Adding to the crowd were other students and guests who had come to witness the event.

Dr R K Kamat, Vice Chancellor of Dr Homi Bhabha State University, acknowledged the overcrowding. Speaking to mid-day, he said, “Yes, many students had to wait outside due to overcrowding. This was also because they arrived late. The reporting time was 10.30 am, and the event began at 11 am. As per the Governor’s security protocol, no one can be allowed entry after the stipulated time.”

When asked why a venue with a capacity lower than even the number of graduating students was chosen, Kamat responded, “The convocation was held at the same venue last year. There’s no hall in South Mumbai bigger than the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall for such events. Moreover, we distributed certificates to the students once the Governor had left.”

University security staff at the gate confirmed they were instructed not to allow anyone inside after 11 am due to security protocols and overcrowding. One MSc graduate said, “The university could have planned the event in two sessions to accommodate everyone. What happened on Tuesday was a complete mismanagement. We came dressed in sarees and jewellery, excited for our big day, only to be left sweating on the pavement for almost two hours. The education minister didn’t even show up.”

Another student added, “We understand we were late, but some arrangements could have been made for us to wait within the campus. There was no shade or seating, and we stood on the footpath from 11 am to 1 pm.”