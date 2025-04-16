Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious was trolled for saying that she will not knowingly work with artists who consume drugs. The actress posted a video explaining what led to that statement

Malayalam film actress Vincy Aloshious recently attended an anti-drug campaign. At the event, she spoke about her decision to not knowingly work with or associate with artists who consume drugs. However, her statement led to trolling on social media, with some accusing her of using the drug issue as an excuse to cover up the lack of opportunities coming her way. Amid this trolling, Vincy shared a video in which she issued a clarification. In the video, she also described an unpleasant experience on a film set that led to her decision to avoid working with people who use drugs.

Vincy Aloshious addresses trolling post anti-drug campaign speech

On Tuesday, Vincy shared a video of herself addressing the trolling she received for saying she would not knowingly work with people who consume illegal drugs. At an event celebrating the anniversary of the KCYM Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archdiocese, Vincy had said, “If I am aware that someone is doing drugs, I will not act in any film with them.”

In her clarification video, Vincy recalled an unpleasant experience on a movie set where a male co-star misbehaved under the influence of drugs with her and other co-stars. “I was working on a film where one of the main actors used drugs and behaved inappropriately. It wasn’t easy to work with him,” she said in Malayalam.

Recalling a specific moment on set with the aforementioned co-star, Vincy shared, “There was an issue with my costume, and I was on the way to get it fixed. Out of nowhere, he insisted on accompanying me and helping me with the dress. He said this in front of everyone, which made the situation even more uncomfortable,” she said, adding, “Something white spilled from his mouth onto the table, and it was clear he was using drugs on set. See, it’s one thing to use drugs in your personal life, but using them at your workplace and making it uncomfortable for everyone around you is completely unacceptable.”

She once again stressed on not working with actors who consume drugs. “I don’t want to work with someone who isn’t conscious of their actions, and the kind of repercussions it can have on the workplace and colleagues. This isn’t something I am willing to compromise on.”

About Vincy Aloshious

Vincy is known for her work in movies like Mischief, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, Jana 2022, Padmini, and Pazhanjan Pranayam. She is also a state award winner for her performance in the film Rekha.

Vincy’s comments come in the backdrop of Malayalam cinema artists being accused of consuming drugs on sets. Moreover, last year, the industry was under scrutiny following the Hema Committee report that revealed rampant sexual harassment on film sets.