Kalki Koechlin pens heartfelt note after ex-husband Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah ties the knot

Updated on: 12 December,2024 10:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, married her longtime partner Shane Gregoire in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday

Kalki Koechlin, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire Pic/Instagram

Actor Kalki Koechlin penned a heartfelt note for the newly married couple in town, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. On Thursday, Kalki shared pictures of the couple on Instagram and wrote a touching note, stating: "All I got is a bunch of stuff other people said. You’re ‘Just Kids’ (Patti Smith’s autobiography)


‘Two drifters off to see the world, there’s such a lot of world to see’ (B’fast @Tiffany’s, infinite rewatch value)


So ‘trust your heart if the seas catch fire, live by love though the stars walk backwards’ (E.E Cummings, a favorite poet of mine)


Remember ‘time brings roses’ (Portuguese proverb)

And ‘nothing will work unless you do’ (the greatest of all, Maya Angelou)

Don’t forget to ‘Lose yourself to dance’ (not-so Daft Punk)

Or that ‘Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom’ (our one and only Rabindranath Tagore)

Finally, though you might not feel it, you are already a step ahead… ‘I see babies cry I watch ‘em grow They’ll know much more Than I’ll ever know And I think to myself What a wonderful world’ (Louis Armstrong said it)

Wish you guys all the ‘ishq, pyaar and mohabbat’ in the world (like the theme of a thousand Bollywood films)" she concluded.

 
 
 
 
 
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, married her longtime partner Shane Gregoire in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The couple looked radiant as they exchanged vows in the presence of close family and friends.

Aaliyah shared stunning pictures from the wedding on her Instagram, captioning them: "Now and forever."

 
 
 
 
 
Her makeup artist, Shradha Luthra, also shared glimpses of the joyous occasion on Instagram, giving followers a sneak peek into the celebrations.

 
 
 
 
 
Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023.

