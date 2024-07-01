Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2024 10:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kalki Koechlin’s role will be as intriguing and multifaceted as her previous roles, adding a new dimension to her already impressive repertoire.

Kalki Koechlin

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who was recently seen in the streaming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', is set to star in the upcoming Tamil film 'Nesippaya'.  The actress will play the role of Indira, a lawyer based in Portugal who plays a pivotal role in the narrative. While she made her foray into Tamil cinema with a cameo in 'Nerkonda Paarvai' starring Ajith Kumar, this film sees her in a full-fledged role.


'Nesippaya' is a romantic drama and promises that Kalki’s role will be as intriguing and multifaceted as her previous roles, adding a new dimension to her already impressive repertoire. Acclaimed filmmaker Vishnuvardhan marks his return to Tamil cinema with this project. Known for his compelling storytelling and cinematic vision, his comeback is highly anticipated.


The film also stars Akash Murali, who debuts as the lead, while Aditi Shankar plays the female lead. Meanwhile, Kalki is also busy with her international film 'Her Story', with the shoot unfolding at Antichan-des-Frotignes in the Pyrenees. In 'Her Story', she portrays a self-deprecating American writer.


Talking about her role, Kalki had earlier told IANS: "Olivia is an intellectual from New York with roots in France who returns to write her grandmother’s story. She finds herself half reliving the past and half predicting the future as the Covid pandemic hits the world.”

She further mentioned that the film is a comedy about how patterns can be read out of practically anything and how we see ourselves as somehow responsible for the way the world works. “The challenge of playing a self-deprecating American writer who begins to feel like she’s affecting the world around her with every word she writes is fun and daunting,” she added.

