Kangana Ranaut backs same-sex marriage: 'When people's hearts are one...'

Updated on: 02 May,2023 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI



A five-judge constitution bench of SC is hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Lending support to same-sex marriage, actor Kangana Ranaut has said people's preferences do not matter when their "hearts are one". The National-Award winner further described marriage as "a bond of love".


"Marriage is a bond of love. When people's hearts are one... what their preference is, what can we say about that?" Ranaut told reporters in Haridwar on Sunday. Apurva Asrani, co-writer of her 2017 film 'Simran', thanked the actor for backing "marriage equality" at a time when most stars are shy of speaking up.



"A person 'cancelled' by the 'liberal' media has no right to an opinion right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another, Thankyou," Asrani, who is openly gay, wrote on Twitter. A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli is hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

