After CBFC tells Bombay HC that Emergency can be released with ‘some cuts’, actor-director Kangana asserts she will fight for ‘integrity’ of Indira Gandhi biopic

Kangana Ranaut in Emergency

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut on Emergency row: ‘Some suggestions by CBFC are quite unreasonable’ x 00:00

It has been exactly three weeks to the original release date, September 6, that Kangana Ranaut had in mind for Emergency. Has her directorial venture, a biopic of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, moved any closer to release since it was halted after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) delayed giving it a Censor certificate? Doesn’t look like it. On Thursday, the CBFC told the Bombay High Court that Emergency could be released, with the necessary certification, if the makers made “some cuts” recommended by the body. While the makers sought time to decide whether they are agreeable with the cuts, it appears that the actor-

director isn’t too pleased with some of the suggestions made by the Prasoon Joshi-led body.

When mid-day contacted Ranaut to discuss the cuts sought by the CBFC, she declined to divulge details. However, she made it clear that she wasn’t convinced with all of their recommendations. “We’ve been asked to make certain cuts, and while we welcome feedback, some of the suggestions are quite unreasonable. As a team, we are standing firm to preserve the authenticity of this film,” she told mid-day.

Prasoon Joshi

The political drama chronicles Gandhi’s life, focusing on the important chapters of her political career, including the 1975 Emergency. Ranaut asserted that she has stuck to the facts when making the biopic. “The good news is that most historians and the review committee, who have seen the film, have called it the most authentic and empathetic portrayal of any leader. In fact, they have praised the fact that I haven’t deviated from the truth—not even by 0.01%. It reassures me that we’ve done justice to the story. However, we are ready to fight for the integrity of this project, as it remains true to its core,” she stated.

Trouble for Emergency began last month when the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and several Sikh groups objected to its release, claiming that it may “incite communal tension”. Since then, it was alleged that the CBFC was dragging its feet on the certification, leading the film’s co-producer Zee Entertainment to move the HC. Last week, the court had directed the CBFC to take a call on the movie, even stating that it “can’t sit on the fence.” In response, yesterday, the Revising Committee recommended several cuts. The next hearing is scheduled for September 30.