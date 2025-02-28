Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar have put an end to their five-year legal war. It ended on a happy note as suggested by the actress and BJP MP

It seems like the adage 'All's well that ends well ' stands true for actress Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar, even if it takes five years. After years of battling out a defamation case against each other in the court, the duo seems to have come to an amicable solution, putting an end to their case once and or all.

Kangana and Javed end their legal case

On Friday, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to post a happy picture with veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. In the picture, the two can be seen posing happily in the court premises, presumably after resolving their case. Ranaut was seen dressed in a pink saree while Akhtar was seen in usual off-white kurta.

Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote, "Today, Javedji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation. In the mediation Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, he also agreed to write songs for my next directorial".

What was the case about?

Akhtar had claimed that Ranaut defamed and damaged his 'immaculate reputation' by dragging his name into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in her interview with a news channel in July 2020. In one of her claims, Kangana had stated that Akhtar had asked her to apologise to co-star Hrithik Roshan, who in 2016 filed a lawsuit against her seeking an apology after public spat over a statement on their alleged relationship. For a long time, Kangana was also involved in a very public feud with Hrithik after they did a film called 'Krrish 3' together. It was rumoured that during the filming, Hrithik and Kangana fell in love. While Kangana has openly spoken about the relationship, Hrithik has never admitted to it.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Ranaut hit back at by filing a counter-complaint against Akhtar before a magistrate's court, alleging criminal intimidation and insult to modesty.

She had claimed that during her meeting with Akhtar at his residence in 2016, he criminally intimidated her, demanding that she apologise to a co-star.