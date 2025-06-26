Kangana Ranaut recently lashed out at New York City's newly elected mayor, Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani, saying his name sounds more Pakistani than Indian. She also shared a video of him leading anti-Hinduism protest at Times Square

Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut, who is known for being unapologetically vocal about her political stance, has made headlines once again, The MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has raised questions on the cultural and religious identity of Zohran Mamdani, the Indian-origin politician who recently won the Democratic primary in the race for New York City mayor. For the unversed, Mamdani is a 33-year-old democratic socialist and sitting New York State Assembly member. Also, the son of renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, Mamdani, recently emerged victorious over former Governor Andrew Cuomo to become the city's first Muslim mayor.

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Zohram Mamdani

His victory has been widely discussed globally. Following his victory, Ranaut took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to share her thoughts him. She shared a video clip of an old protest led by Mamdani.

Along with the video, Kangana Ranaut penned, "His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri, a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in New York. She married Mehmood Mamdani (Gujarati origin), a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran. He sounds more Pakistani than Indian... whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline, and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!! It's the same story everywhere. On a different note, met Mira ji on a couple of occasions--congratulations to the parents. #ZohranMamdani."

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Mamdani was born in Uganda and raised in the US. The 33-year-old made history by becoming the first South Asian man and only the third Muslim elected to the New York State Assembly.

His political platform has focused on progressive reforms, including rent freezes, universal childcare, free public transportation, and tax reforms targeting the wealthy.

Political figures across the progressive spectrum lauded his recent primary win. Former Governor Cuomo, in his concession speech, acknowledged Mamdani's strong grassroots campaign: "Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani's night. He put together a great campaign, inspired young people, and ran a highly impactful race. I called him to congratulate him."

Mamdani has also received support from prominent progressive voices, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Bernie Sanders, and the New York Working Families Party.

