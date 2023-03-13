Breaking News
Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone's Oscar appearance: Not easy to stand there holding entire nation together

Updated on: 13 March,2023 10:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kangana Ranaut & Deepika Padukone's Instagram


Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday, showered appreciation on actor Deepika Padukone for her appearance at the Oscars 2023.

The 'Pathaan' actor made it to the Academy Awards stage as a presenter to give a special shoutout to RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' which went on to win the Academy Award for the 'Best Orginal Song' category.

The performance received a standing ovation.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut praised Deepika and wrote, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best."






This post by Kangana took everyone by surprise as she had previously slammed Deepika on social media.

Kangana lost her temper during a promotional event for her reality show 'Lock Upp' when a journalist asked her a question regarding 'Gehraiyaan' actor.

The influencer Freddy Birdy posted, "The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches," On which, the journalist asked the 'Queen' actor what she thinks about the situation.

Kangana Ranaut said, "Look, I am here to defend those who can't defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can't promote her film here. Sit down."

However, till now Deepika Padukone has never spoken against Kangana Ranaut on a public platform. 

Kangana Ranaut's last appearance was in Dhakkad (2022), where she played the role of Agent Agni alongside Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. She has just completed the production of her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’ in which she will be playing the character of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

(with inputs from ANI)

