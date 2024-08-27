While promoting her latest film, Emergency, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that she had declined some major movie offers from Akshay Kumar. Read the full story

Kangana Ranaut

Listen to this article 'Want integrity for women': WHY Kangana Ranaut rejected Akshay Kumar's Singh Is Bliing x 00:00

Actress Kangana Ranaut has often talked about turning down films with big Bollywood stars and directors. While promoting her latest film, Emergency, she mentioned that she had declined some major movie offers from Akshay Kumar. She added that she had her reasons and even explained them to Akshay.

Kangana Ranaut reveals why she rejected Akshay Kumar's Singh Is Bliing

Kangana Ranaut, who portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency, shared with NBT that Akshay Kumar had offered her a role in Singh Is Bliing. The role eventually went to Amy Jackson. Kangana mentioned that she explained to Akshay that the role didn’t align with her values as it wasn’t respectful toward women.

Kangana said, "Akshay Kumar called me for 'Singh Is Bliing'. Then he called me again for a couple of films. Then he asked 'do you have a problem with me, Kangana?’ I said 'sir, I really don’t have a problem with you'. He asked 'then why? I am giving you such good roles'. I said 'please understand, you also have a daughter. We want integrity for women'."

Why did Kangana Ranaut receive death threats?

Kangana Ranaut, who received death threats for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ as well as stirred controversy for her latest statement on farmers’ protest, was seen traveling with heavy security at the Mumbai airport. Clad in a white and pink floral saree, the BJP MP sashayed in style carrying a luxury handbag and wearing sunglasses. Watch the video below.

A viral video, shared by Kangana herself shows two men threatening her with dire consequences if she does not stop the release of her film ‘Emergency’ which shows the Sikh community in a negative light. Punjabi influencer Viky Thomas Singh says in the video, "History cannot be changed. If they portray Sikhs as terrorists in the film, then remember what happened to the person the movie is about. Remember who Satwant Singh and Beant Singh were. Those who point a finger at us, we break that very finger... If we can sacrifice our heads, we can also behead you." She also sought police help in the case.

Ban on Emergency

For those unversed, the Akhal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have demanded an immediate ban on the movie, claiming it tries to "character assassinate" Sikhs. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, addressing a press conference, also sought the registration of an FIR against Kangana Ranaut. The community can never forget the anti-Sikh brutality of June 1984 and Ranaut's film is trying to character assassinate Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, who has been declared a Qaumi Shaheed (community's martyr) by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Singh said.