Kangana Ranaut has added a luxury car to her garage. The purchase comes days after she sold her Mumbai bungalow for Rs 32 crore following a financial crunch caused by delay in Emergency release

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut buys Rs 3 crore Range Rover days after selling bungalow for Rs 32 cr

Amid legal battle to get her film 'Emergency' release, actress Kangana Ranaut has a reason to celebrate. The actress and politician purchased a Range Rover worth Rs 3 crore recently. The luxury purchase comes days after she sold her Mumbai bungalow for Rs 32 cr.

On Sunday, the official Instagram account of Land Rover Modi Motors took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, where Kangana was seen posing for pictures in front of her new luxury car. Kangana was seen dressed in a white salwar-kameez as she posed in front of her new car. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding her nephew Ashwatthama in her arms along with an arti ki thali for the car puja. The new Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB is a 5-seater luxury car that has a price of ₹ 3.81 crore in Mumbai.

The caption of the post read, “Congratulations to the Queen of Bollywood, Ms. Kangana Ranaut, on her stunning new ride - Range Rover!! From ruling the silver screen to conquering the roads in style, you always know how to make a statement. This powerhouse deserves nothing less than the best! Here's to cruising in luxury and making every journey as bold and fearless as you are."

Why did Kangana Ranaut sell her bungalow?

Reports of Kangana selling her Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai came a few weeks back. During a conversation with News 18, Ranaut said that delay in her film 'eemrgecny' release was the reason behind her selling the bungalow. “Naturally, my film was supposed to release. I put all my personal property on it. Now that it's not released, so anyway, that's what properties are for – for times of crisis," she said.

This property of Kangana's was considered controversial as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished part of it. This happened after Kangana criticized Uddhav Thackeray and was locking horns with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. BMC claimed that the demolition took place because of "illegal alterations." Kangana was offered Rs 2 crores after the demolition, which she refused to accept.

Update on Emergency release

'Emergency' was initially supposed to be released in theatres on September 6. However, the release was stalled after CBFC did not issue a certificate on time. The matter is currently in court after the producers at Zee Entertainment filed a case against the censor board for delaying the release of the film. According to the latest update, the CBFC told Bombay High Court that they would allow the release of the film if the team makes cuts as suggested by the revising committee.