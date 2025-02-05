Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is all set to realise her childhood dream. The actress gave a glimpse into her new venture which will open on Valentine's Day

Kangana Ranaut

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut took to her social media to announce her upcoming project, which is not only one of her most special works but also believes to be an extension of herself. As an actor, Kangana has carved her name with varied and powerful performances over the course of her filmography. With a long list of films and multiple awards including four National Awards, the actor and politician Kangana Ranaut is now turning towards her upcoming project, glimpse of which could be seen in her latest social media post.

Kangana Ranaut introduces her cafe

The video features Kangana immersed in her pahadi cultural heritage denoted through the clothing, clothes, people as well as the setting of the location. Where tradition meets modernity, warmth of the people and coolness of the mountains create a magical symphony, ‘The Mountain Story’ beams with Kangana’s Himachali roots. Yes, the actress is all set to open her cafe in the lap of Himalayas.

Kangana Ranaut shares, “It is undoubtedly amongst the most special projects of my life, it is an extension of myself, something that is not only close to my heart but also my roots and I’m extremely proud of having the opportunity to offer an experience of the same through The Mountain Story.”

While the details of the project remain under wraps, Kangana has offered an insight into the project, piquing the interest and excitement of the audience.

Kangana Ranaut work front

The actress began the year with the release of her film 'Emergency' where she essayed the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also directed the film that narrated the emergency phase of India. The film after much controversies was released last month and received lukewarm response at the box office. She is currently shooting for an upcoming film with R Madhavan. The two had previously worked together on the hit films 'Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns. It would be interesting to see the two power-packed performers return to share screen.