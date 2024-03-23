Kangana Ranaut visits Bagalamukhi temple on 37th birthday to seek blessings, see pics

To celebrate, the 'Queen' actress visited the sacred shrines of Baglamukhi Ji in Himachal Pradesh and Shaktipeeth Jwala Ji

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut visits Bagalamukhi temple on 37th birthday to seek blessings

Today marks Kangana Ranaut's 37th birthday. To celebrate, the 'Queen' actress visited the sacred shrines of Baglamukhi Ji in Himachal Pradesh and Shaktipeeth Jwala Ji, and she shared glimpses of her visit on her social media platforms.

Kangana Ranaut visits Bagalamukhi temple

Kangana shared photos from her visit on her Instagram account. She visited Baglamukhi Ji and Jwala Ji on her birthday and wrote a heartfelt message in the caption. Translated from Hindi, she wrote, “This year also I had darshan of Maa Shakti on my birthday, after having darshan of the world famous Baglamukhi ji in Himachal, I also had darshan of Shaktipeeth Jwala ji along with my family. In this ancient Shaktipeeth, Swadhishthan (Jinbha) of Maa Sati had fallen here."

”Since ancient times, the flame is burning, no water or substance can extinguish that flame, when Pandit ji poured water from the pot on the flame, that water also caught fire, devotees everywhere were astonished to see this divine form of Mother Goddess and sarted praising Shakti.” She added.

Kangana concluded, “I used to visit Jwala Devi regularly in my childhood, today after many years when my mother called me, I wished for everyone's happiness and prosperity, Jai Mata Di.”

Kangana Ranaut visits Bagalamukhi temple, take a look:

Kangana Ranaut prays for Sadhguru

Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, has undergone emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi after massive swelling and bleeding in his brain. Actress Kangana Ranaut, an ardent disciple took to X and shared that she is in pain after hearing the news of his health scare. Sharing a video of Sadhguru from the hospital, she wrote, "I am numb since I got to know about it from Radhe, Sadguru ji not only hosted massive Shivratri event in that excruciating pain but also refused to skip any meeting or summit… Get well soon, we are nothing without you."

Kangana Ranaut's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. The film will be helmed by the 'Thalaivii' director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'. The much-anticipated psychological thriller is set to captivate audiences in a bilingual release, Hindi and Tamil. The production team is enthusiastic about the collaboration and is confident that this combination of stellar talent will deliver a film that captivates audiences across the globe. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.