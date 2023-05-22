Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress Award for 'Thalaivii' at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival in Japan

The actor took to her Instagram story and expressed her gratitude for the recognition and honour given to her

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut won Best Actress Award for her movie 'Thalaivii' at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival in Japan. The actor took to her Instagram story and expressed her gratitude for the recognition and honour given to her.

Taking to her story, on Monday, Kanagana wrote, "Thank you for this honour....Thalaivii is indeed a piece of my heart... many thanks for this Acknowledgment."

'Thalaivii' is a 2021 biographical drama film based on the life of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, her relationship with the illustrious M. G. Ramachandran and her turbulent ascent to power as the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

While Kangana played the titular role of the legendary politician Jayalalithaa, M. G. Ramachandran was played by the 'Roja' star, Arvind Swamy in the 2021 political biopic.

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, besides Arvind Swamy, the movie also starred Bollywood actor Bhagyashree, M. Nassar, Raj Arjun, Madhoo, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani in supporting roles.

Kangana, who is hailed as the 'Queen' of acting by her fans and the audiences had put a lot of effort to get into the skin of Jayalalithaa's character. She apparently had gained 20 kgs in just six months to look more realistic and impactful on celluloid as Jayalalithaa.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangster' and later made her mark with the films like 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Queen', 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', 'Panga', among others.

She has won four National Film Awards: One Best Supporting Actress award for 'Fashion' and three Best Actress awards, one each for 'Queen' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' and a third one for her performances in both 'Manikarnika, the Queen of Jhansi', and 'Panga'.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Kangana will be next seen in 'Tejas' where she will be essaying the role of an Air Force Pilot. Directed by Sarvesh Mewada and produced by Ronnie Screwvwala, 'Tejas' will reportedly hit theatres in July or August this year.

Besides 'Tejas', Kangana also has 'Emergency' in her kitty where she will be seen playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

--With inputs from ANI